Wimbledon won't have vaccine requirement, allowing Djokovic to play

Wimbledon said Tuesday that it won't have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for this year's tournament, clearing the way for Novak Djokovic to defend his title in London.

Driving the news: Djokovic wasn't allowed to play in the Australian Open in January because he isn't vaccinated for COVID-19 and received a three-year visa ban from Australia.

He will also likely be able to play in the French Open in May. French officials announced last month that the country would no longer require travelers to be vaccinated.

The world No. 1 had to sit out of two prominent tournaments, Indian Wells and the Miami Open, earlier this year because the U.S. requires foreign travelers to show proof of vaccination.

It's unclear if Djokovic will be able to play in the U.S. Open after tournament officials said they would follow the government rules in place.

The big picture: Djokovic has won 20 grand slams, including six at Wimbledon. That is second-most for a men's player, trailing only Rafael Nadal.

What they're saying: "Whilst of course [vaccination] is encouraged, it will not be a condition of entry to compete at the championship this year," All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton explained to the press conference on Tuesday.