25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

William McRaven: "Nothing morally right" about clearing protesters for Trump photo op

Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven said Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that there was "nothing morally right" about the Trump administration's decision to clear peaceful protesters for the president's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church earlier this week.

The big picture: McRaven, who planned and executed the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011, joined a growing chorus of individuals who condemned the president's actions. President Trump's former Defense Secretary James Mattis wrote that the photo op was an "abuse of executive power" that made "a mockery of our Constitution."

Go deeper: Trump's troubles grow, spread

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Lives Matter sues Trump, Barr for forcibly clearing White House protesters

President Trump with Esper and Barr following behind him. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit Thursday against President Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr and other federal officials on behalf of Black Lives Matter and other peaceful protestors who were forcibly removed with rubber bullets and chemical irritants before Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday.

What they're saying: “The President’s shameless, unconstitutional, unprovoked, and frankly criminal attack on protesters because he disagreed with their views shakes the foundation of our nation’s constitutional order,” said ACLU of D.C. legal director Scott Michelman. “And when the nation’s top law enforcement officer becomes complicit in the tactics of an autocrat, it chills protected speech for all of us."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham on Mattis' Trump criticism: "You're missing something here, my friend"

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Thursday that former Defense Secretary James Mattis' criticism of President Trump's response to mass protests in the wake of George Floyd's killing was "unfair" during an interview on "Fox & Friends."

What he's saying: "To General Mattis, I think you're missing something here, my friend. You're missing the fact that the liberal media has taken every event in the last three-and-a-half years and laid it at the president's feet."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment rate falls to 13.3% in May

Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, with 2.5 million jobs gained, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The far better-than-expected numbers show improvements in a job market devastated by the coronavirus pandemic as economies reopen, the government said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow