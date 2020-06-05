Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven said Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that there was "nothing morally right" about the Trump administration's decision to clear peaceful protesters for the president's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church earlier this week.

The big picture: McRaven, who planned and executed the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011, joined a growing chorus of individuals who condemned the president's actions. President Trump's former Defense Secretary James Mattis wrote that the photo op was an "abuse of executive power" that made "a mockery of our Constitution."

Go deeper: Trump's troubles grow, spread