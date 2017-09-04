 Legal weed is getting cheaper, fast - Axios
Legal weed is getting cheaper, fast

As states legalize marijuana across the country for medical and recreational use, prices are dropping faster than growers and sellers would like them to, according to the Wall Street Journal. The cannabis industry has grown over the past few years, bringing in more than $6 billion a year in retail.

Data: BDS Analytics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Retail: BDS Analytics tracks marijuana market trends, their data shows sales increasing and prices decreasing in Colorado and Washington state:

Wholesale: Since 2015, prices have dropped from $2,133 a pound to $1,614 a pound.

Why it matters: Marijuana growers are struggling to find ways to make a profit. Some are attempting to set themselves apart my touting "organic" products – plants grown outside with sunlight instead of indoors with heat bulbs. The more cannabis grown, the lower prices will continue to get. More consumption would help, but growers and retailers have to be careful about pushing for that.

Here comes Hurricane Irma

NASA/NOAA via AP

The latest on Hurricane Irma from the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang:

"It's looking more likely that Hurricane Irma will affect the U.S. coast — potentially making a direct landfall — starting Friday. The powerful storm strengthened slightly overnight, and as of Monday morning was a powerful Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph..."

Potentially hit: "It seems likely now that the storm will strike the U.S. coast early next week, although meteorologists don't know exactly where. Florida and the Gulf Coast continue to be at risk. The East Coast, including the Carolinas and the Delmarva Peninsula, are also potential candidates for landfall — or, at the very least, heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding."

Reuters: Volkswagen's sale of Ducati on hold

Damian Dovarganes / AP

Volkswagen has temporarily told interested parties to pause their bids for Ducati, the legendary motorcycle brand, after pushback from labor leaders and issues with its board of directors, per a Reuters exclusive.

Who is now waiting: "Italy's Benetton family, U.S. automotive firm Polaris Industries and Ducati's former owner Investindustrial made it to the last stage of an auction in July, along with private equity funds Bain Capital and PAI Partners."

The numbers: "The bids valued the business at 1.3 billion to 1.5 billion euros, representing a multiple of more than 13 times Ducati's core earnings of about 100 million euros."

Streaming is now the key to dropping an album

Taylor Swift's upcoming album, Reputation

Stat du jour, from a N.Y. Times piece about the "master class in marketing" for Taylor Swift's new album, "Reputation," which — believe it or not — doesn't drop in full until Nov. 10:

"In 2014, when Ms. Swift released her last album, '1989,' streaming accounted for only 23 percent of music consumption in the United States ... Now, streaming [including Spotify, Apple Music] is 63 percent of the market."

Static for Netflix for the movie theater ... "Earlier this month, New York- based MoviePass slashed its prices and launched a program allowing subscribers to watch one movie a day in its partnered theaters for less than $10 a month. The response was instantaneous: On the first day, heavy traffic crashed the website. By the second day, more than 150,000 people had signed up," per the San Jose Mercury News.

  • "But not everyone thinks the Netflix-like subscription model can work for movie theaters."
  • Shortly after the rollout, "AMC — MoviePass' biggest movie theater partner — ... denounced MoviePass's plan, saying 'that price level is unsustainable and only sets up consumers for ultimate disappointment down the road if or when the product can no longer be fulfilled.'"
  • "AMC also said it is considering legal action to stop MoviePass."
  • "MoviePass [takes] the brunt of the financial cost by paying for the difference between the $9.95 and the actual box office ticket cost per month per customer."
House plans Harvey relief votes Wednesday morning

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced that the House will meet for legislative business at 10:00 AM ET on Wednesday, with votes on funding for the Harvey recovery beginning an hour later.

Axios' Jonathan Swan reported last night that leadership's current plan is to pass Harvey recovery through the House then have the Senate attach a debt ceiling raise before sending it back to the House.

Haley at UN: North Korea is "begging for war"

Bebeto Matthews / AP

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley took part in an emergency Security Council meeting on North Korea, lobbying for "the strongest possible" response to the recent nuclear test.

Two things: At the top of the meeting, a U.N. official said the blast was 5 times as powerful as those resulting from the attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. As it concluded, Haley said the U.S. would circulate a resolution against North Korea for a vote next Monday.

Some quotes from Haley:

  • "We have taken an incremental approach, and despite the best intentions, it hasn't worked."
  • "War is never something the United States wants, we don't want it now, but our people's patience is not unlimited."
  • "We have kicked the can down the road long enough. There is no road left."
  • "The United States will view every country that does business with North Korea" as aiding their nuclear ambitions.
Ken Burns takes on the Vietnam War

via 'The Vietnam War'

"The Vietnam War," a 10-part, 18-hour documentary by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, premieres on PBS on Sunday, Sept. 17. Watch the trailer. Two great preview pieces that are worthy of your time:

"Ken Burns's American Canon: Even in a fractious era, the filmmaker still believes that his documentaries can bring every viewer in," by The New Yorker's Ian Parker:

There are more Vietnamese voices in "The Vietnam War" than Burns at first thought necessary. ... It has animated three-dimensional maps and foreign-language interviews. There's rock music, as well as a score commissioned from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross; Erik Ewers, a longtime editor at Florentine, who has worked on dozens of hours of film chivvied along by ragtime and bluegrass, told me, with feeling, that the opportunity to use "Dazed and Confused," by Led Zeppelin, was "a dream come true."

The film includes striking sequences in which well-known black-and-white photographs, always central to Burns's work, coëxist with color film and color photography. The subject, being recent and contested—and its traumas sometimes evident in the stiffness around the mouths of witnesses—has its own narrative potency. ... Still, when the narration begins, its liturgical phrasing, and its reach for a negotiated settlement among viewers, will seem familiar.

Savor the whole thing.

In "Ken Burns Tackles a Different Civil War," N.Y. Times ideas reporter Jennifer Schuessler says the film "offers an uncannily well-timed reflection of our current societal fractures — a kind of origin story for the culture wars."

  • "The $30 million film, more than 10 years in the making, offers an intensely immersive, often head-spinning history lesson, combining grand sweep and archival depth with sometimes devastatingly emotional first-person interviews with people from all sides (including more than two dozen Vietnamese, from both the winning and losing sides)."
  • "There are scenes covering 25 battles, 10 of which are examined from multiple perspectives."
  • "Every word of the script, written by the historian Geoffrey C. Ward, was carefully weighed. And perhaps none were as carefully debated as that opening narration, which describes the war as ending in 'failure' (not 'defeat,' Mr. Burns noted, though he used the word himself). 'I think we probably spent six months on the word 'failure.'"
  • "As for 'begun in good faith,' Mr. Burns said he stands by those words, which he said reflect the intentions of those who fought the war, even if they are perhaps 'too generous' to our leaders."
  • Worth the click: "Shot by Shot: Building a Scene in Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's Vietnam Epic."
Apple and the A.I. arms race

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

The A.I. arms race ... "Secretive Apple Tries to Open Up on Artificial Intelligence: Tech giant launches a blog, participates in conferences as it seeks to draw attention to its AI efforts," by the Wall Street Journal's Tripp Mickle:

  • What's new: "The battle for artificial-intelligence expertise is forcing Apple ... to grapple with its famous penchant for secrecy, as tech companies seek to woo talent in a discipline known for its openness.
  • Why it matters: "The shift is driven by AI's growing importance in areas like self-driving cars and voice assistants such as Siri."
  • The tension: "Rivals including Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. have been racing for years to gather talent in the field — largely by recruiting Ph.D. students and professors from university computer-science programs. Those academics say they want to join companies but still publish regularly, present research and discuss their work."
Capturing Houston's humanity

New Yorker cover for Sept. 11 issue

New Yorker cartoonist Chris Ware "singled out moments of grace as inspiration for this week's cover. Ware, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, reflected on his experience in the Lone Star State":

I lived in San Antonio in high school, in the mid-nineteen-eighties, and attended college in Austin ... I liked Houston for its big buildings, its diversity, and its slack zoning laws, which made neighborhoods unpredictable and surprising.

One night, my cartoonist friend John Keen and I stopped at a restaurant-bar that was about halfway to Houston, in the very Texas-sounding town of Winchester. The parking lot was locked and loaded with about two dozen pickup trucks, and, as scrawny liberal Austinites, we braced ourselves and pushed open the saloon doors, only to find black and white farmers talking and laughing, playing poker, and shooting pool together. In a corner, an interracial couple quietly ate barbecue. This Winchester bar, we realized, was more integrated than the University of Texas we'd just left.

Houston Chronicle banner, "Houston 'open for business' ... CITY OF CONTRASTS: As many residents return to life as normal, crisis continues for those displaced by Harvey." (Read the digital paper free.)

The full cover


Global crisis over North Korea

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Based on the past U.S. response to major provocations by North Korea, look for a show of force from the U.S. military, in conjunction with regional partners, in coming days. This could include a fly-over of the Korean Peninsula with nuclear-capable bombers, as well as joint training exercises.
  • SecDef Jim Mattis set the tone with his stern statement at the White House: "We have many military options, and the President wanted to be briefed on each one of them. ... Any threat to the United States, or its territories – including Guam – or our allies will be met with a massive military response."
  • Trump used cliffhanger language when asked, as he left church, if he plans to attack North Korea: "We'll see."
Trump's dilemma in one paragraph, by the N.Y. Times' Glenn Thrush and Mark Landler:

  • "[T]he crisis lays bare how his trade agenda — the bedrock of his economic populist campaign in 2016 — is increasingly at odds with the security agenda he has pursued as president. It is largely a problem of Mr. Trump's own making. Unlike several of his predecessors, who were able to press countries on trade issues while cooperating with them on security, Mr. Trump has explicitly linked the two, painting himself into a corner."

We asked several national-security experts to read between the lines of the administration's response to this global crisis:

  • Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, emails: "trump's lack of foreign policy experience is coming to roost ... if there's a winner here so far, it's kim jong un. there's a reason that much more capable democrat and republican presidents have kicked this issue to their successors."
  • CFR President Richard Haass, author of "A World in Disarray," said Mattis' language ("threat" rather than "capability") suggests the U.S. is focused on a preemptive response (against a threat deemed to be imminent), rather than a preventive attack, "something that would be unacceptable to many Americans and to South Korea."
  • Haass II: "Preemption ... would place the onus on NK not to do something that would trigger a preemptive strike [put missiles on alert, or launch them] rather than on us to undertake a preventive, bolt out of the blue attack."
  • Ned Price, a CIA alumnus and National Security Council spokesman under Obama: "[Y]ou see the pieces of a whole-of-government diplomatic response coming together." But Price said Trump personally "played right into Pyongyang's hands by creating daylight between our partners," South Korea.

Be smart: In Trump's hawkish spontaneity and his administration's more deliberate response, we see this White House's enduring tension: Top aides try to erect guardrails around a president who resists them. Until now, the stakes have been smaller. Now? We'll see.

Report: Trump has decided to end DACA with 6 month delay

Alex Brandon / AP

That's via Politico's Eliana Johnson, who says the delay is to give Congress time to act on legislation providing DREAMers (undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children) with some type of legal status. As ever, nothing will be certain until Trump announces his decision Tuesday.

The administration took up the DACA question after a group of red state attorneys general threatened a legal challenge to the Obama-era executive order. Trump's move would put 800,000 immigrants back in limbo, and several top Republicans, including Paul Ryan, have said Congress should act.

Per Axios' Jonathan Swan, Trump publicly grappled with the morality, and explosive politics, of this decision in a way he hasn't with any other since becoming president.

Swan had more in last night's Sneak Peek newsletter. (Sign up here.)

