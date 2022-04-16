Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Why Trump backed J.D. Vance

Jonathan Swan
Image of JD Vance speaking to a crowd.
J.D. Vance holds a town hall at a community center in East Canton, Ohio, last month. Photo: Kevin Whitlock/Massillon Independent via Reuters

Stepping into his second high-profile Republican primary in a week, former President Trump strongly backed J.D. Vance, author of "Hillbilly Elegy," in the crowded Republican U.S. Senate primary in Ohio.

Why it matters: There had been a huge behind-the-scenes war over this pick — perhaps the most contested endorsement of the midterms so far, with top GOP figures at odds.

Driving the news: The nod is humiliating for a Vance rival, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who had gone full MAGA in the race.

  • Millions were spent on TV to show primary voters anti-Trump comments Vance made in 2016, and has since renounced.
  • Vance dipped in polls but regained his footing, which impressed Trump.
  • Trump said in a statement: "Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now."

Catch up quick: The winner of the May 3 primary is likely to face Rep. Tim Ryan (D) in November, for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman (R).

  • Last weekend, Trump gambled on Dr. Oz in his race against Dave McCormick for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Between the lines: Trump thinks Ryan will be a very strong candidate in November, and that Vance is the only Republican likely to win.

  • Trump, who puts a ton of stock in debates, was impressed with Vance’s performances — and thought Mandel was embarrassing.
  • Trump was soured by clips of a near-physical debate altercation last month between Mandel and another rival, investment banker Mike Gibbons.

Trump watched a recent debate and thought all the GOP hopefuls were terrible except Vance. Trump says Vance "has the look."

  • Trump got over Vance's 2016 criticisms of him a while ago, and has been impressed with his appearances with Tucker Carlson.

The folks involved in this race are some of the most powerful in Republican politics — with Vance drawing support from media (Tucker Carlson), finance (Peter Thiel) and family (Don Jr.).

  • Don Jr. and others close to Trump created a positive echo chamber, and pushed back against Republicans trying to portray Vance as a Never Trumper because of his old attacks.

The intrigue: After NBC dropped a story this week saying Trump was likely to endorse Vance, a ton of people bombarded Trump begging him not to — including major GOP and Trump donors backing Mandel.

