Why Trump backed J.D. Vance
Stepping into his second high-profile Republican primary in a week, former President Trump strongly backed J.D. Vance, author of "Hillbilly Elegy," in the crowded Republican U.S. Senate primary in Ohio.
Why it matters: There had been a huge behind-the-scenes war over this pick — perhaps the most contested endorsement of the midterms so far, with top GOP figures at odds.
Driving the news: The nod is humiliating for a Vance rival, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who had gone full MAGA in the race.
- Millions were spent on TV to show primary voters anti-Trump comments Vance made in 2016, and has since renounced.
- Vance dipped in polls but regained his footing, which impressed Trump.
- Trump said in a statement: "Like some others, J.D. Vance may have said some not so great things about me in the past, but he gets it now."
Catch up quick: The winner of the May 3 primary is likely to face Rep. Tim Ryan (D) in November, for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman (R).
- Last weekend, Trump gambled on Dr. Oz in his race against Dave McCormick for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
Between the lines: Trump thinks Ryan will be a very strong candidate in November, and that Vance is the only Republican likely to win.
- Trump, who puts a ton of stock in debates, was impressed with Vance’s performances — and thought Mandel was embarrassing.
- Trump was soured by clips of a near-physical debate altercation last month between Mandel and another rival, investment banker Mike Gibbons.
Trump watched a recent debate and thought all the GOP hopefuls were terrible except Vance. Trump says Vance "has the look."
- Trump got over Vance's 2016 criticisms of him a while ago, and has been impressed with his appearances with Tucker Carlson.
The folks involved in this race are some of the most powerful in Republican politics — with Vance drawing support from media (Tucker Carlson), finance (Peter Thiel) and family (Don Jr.).
- Don Jr. and others close to Trump created a positive echo chamber, and pushed back against Republicans trying to portray Vance as a Never Trumper because of his old attacks.
The intrigue: After NBC dropped a story this week saying Trump was likely to endorse Vance, a ton of people bombarded Trump begging him not to — including major GOP and Trump donors backing Mandel.