ABC News has suspended "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks after she said on air that the Holocaust was "not about race," the network confirmed on Tuesday night.

Driving the news: Goldberg, who's been with the show since 2007, will be suspended immediately according to a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Godwin added.

"The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Context: Goldberg made the comments during Monday's episode as the hosts discussed a Tennessee school district's decision to ban "Maus," a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust.

"Well, this is white people doing it to white people, so y'all gonna fight amongst yourselves," Goldberg said.

She added that the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of 6 million Jews and millions of others, was about "man's inhumanity to man" and said it involved "two white groups of people."

"If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race," Goldberg said.

What she's saying: Goldberg aid in her apology that she should have said it was both about race and man's inhumanity to man.

"As Jonathan Greenblatt from the anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systemic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.'... I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused," she wrote.

Goldberg could not immediately be reached for comment on her suspension.