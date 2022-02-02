Sign up for our daily briefing

ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg after Holocaust comments

TuAnh Dam

"The View" host, comedian and actress Whoopi Goldberg at a November event in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

ABC News has suspended "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks after she said on air that the Holocaust was "not about race," the network confirmed on Tuesday night.

Driving the news: Goldberg, who's been with the show since 2007, will be suspended immediately according to a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin.

  • "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Godwin added.
  • "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Context: Goldberg made the comments during Monday's episode as the hosts discussed a Tennessee school district's decision to ban "Maus," a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust.

  • "Well, this is white people doing it to white people, so y'all gonna fight amongst yourselves," Goldberg said.
  • She added that the Holocaust, which claimed the lives of 6 million Jews and millions of others, was about "man's inhumanity to man" and said it involved "two white groups of people."
  • "If you're going to do this, then let's be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn't about race," Goldberg said.

What she's saying: Goldberg aid in her apology that she should have said it was both about race and man's inhumanity to man.

  • "As Jonathan Greenblatt from the anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systemic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.'... I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused," she wrote.
  • Goldberg could not immediately be reached for comment on her suspension.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
6 mins ago - Health

Drug distributors reach major opioid settlement with Native American tribes

Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson and the country's three major drug distributors agreed Tuesday to pay $590 million to Native American tribes affected by the opioid crisis, according to a proposed settlement.

Why it matters: It's the largest opioid settlement for Native Americans, the Washington Post notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanHans Nichols
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban.

Why it matters: Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
2 hours ago - Technology

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow