 The Mooch's replacement could be Stephen Miller - Axios
Featured

The Mooch's replacement could be Stephen Miller

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Stephen Miller, the Trump senior policy adviser who just tangled on-camera with CNN's Jim Acosta, is under consideration for White House communications director, top Trump sources tell me.

The effort to find a Mooch successor is still in the name-gathering process, and Miller is not the top contender, the sources said.

  • But Steve Bannon likes the idea of Miller for the job, and Miller was the hero of the West Wing after he attacked Acosta as a "cosmopolitan" for his views on immigration.
  • When Miller finished that press briefing, his colleagues high-fived him, according to Sebastian Gorka, a national-security aide who's a favorite of the president's for his over-the-top TV hits.
  • The super-key point: Trump cares primarily about how people perform on TV. He's totally uninterested in the behind-the-scenes, unglamorous planning work of a comms director.
Keep reading ... words

Miller is proudly hardline nationalist, and a favorite of the Trump faithful:

  • As a top aide to then-Sen. Jeff Sessions, Miller was a central player in ginning up opposition to the "Gang of 8" bipartisan effort at immigration reform.
  • He has a "Rainman" ability to recall immigration statistics.
  • When Miller worked in Sessions' office, he was effectively an adjunct of the Breitbart editorial team. He'd work closely with Julia Hahn — then Breitbart's immigration reporter, and now a White House colleague — on stories favoring nationalist immigration positions. A former colleague of Hahn's said Miller "mentored" Hahn.
  • Miller was famous for bugging reporters at all hours with his story pitches, and seemingly had a direct line to Matt Drudge. The running joke was that the Sessions office had a permanent lease on at least one of the prized top-left Drudge links.

Many in the GOP establishment think Miller has been unpersuasive in his few trips to the TV cameras and the briefing room.

  • But Trump has dug the performances, and West Wing insiders thought Acosta looked like a jackass — boosting Miller's stock at a crucial moment.
  • Trump loves nothing more than watching his people berate the "fake news" media on live TV. Gorka was effectively a non-entity, sitting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and working for Bannon (who had to argue hard to save Gorka's job) until he began tearing shreds of CNN anchors.
  • Now Gorka is a Trump favorite — effectively protected while national security adviser H.R. McMaster purges others.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump's risky leak war

Andrew Harnik / AP

At an off-camera briefing with Department of Justice officials after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a jihad against leaks yesterday, a reporter asked: "Longstanding DOJ policy is not to prosecute reporters. Are you willing to say today that you will not prosecute reporters for doing their job?"

  • Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein replied: "I'm not going to comment on any hypotheticals. I'm just not going to talk about it."
  • It was an ominous moment for the press, in an era when journalists are more threatened and less trusted than ever.

Focusing on his audience of one, in the Oval Office, Sessions said: "We are taking a stand. This culture of leaking must stop. ... So, today, I have this message for the intelligence community: The Department of Justice is open for business. And I have this warning for would-be leakers: Don't do it."

Keep reading ... words

And the A.G. announced: "[T]he FBI has increased resources devoted to leak cases and created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these cases."

This offensive, despite the appealing politics at first blush, is fraught with risk for Trump. With these investigations in the hands of career FBI agents, they can lead to unexpected places: You could wind up prosecuting a West Wing official, not some deep-state Obama holdover.

  • On The Daily Beast, Betsy Woodruff and Noah Shactman quoted Ron Hosko, former deputy director of the FBI, as saying "these changes could result in prosecution of members of Congress and Hill staffers."
  • Hosko told The Beast that in the past, "the FBI identified members of Congress who leaked classified information, who the Justice Department then declined to prosecute. Agents were often frustrated by this ... Given the attorney general's announcement, ... Congress and Hill staffers may be more likely to face prosecution."
  • When I asked an administration official if the possible ramifications for the Hill had been discussed, the official merely noted that many of the leaks are thought to be coming from there.
  • An Obama leak investigation regarding cyberattacks on Iran led to retired Marine Gen. James "Hoss" Cartwright, a former vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who had been called "Obama's favorite general." He pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and prosecutors had asked for two years in prison. Obama pardoned him three days before leaving office.
  • A senior Obama official told Axios' Jonathan Swan that they regretted their aggressive stance on leaks to Fox News' James Rosen and other media cases: The costs at the senior level outweighed the benefits.

Be smart: Administration officials sound convinced that with their all-base-all-the-time strategy, the politics of this is great for them.

But as an Obama alumnus pointed out to Swan: Can you imagine President Obama saying that Eric Holder, his own attorney general, had taken a "very weak" stand and needed to be "much tougher" on something — and 10 days later, Holder announced just such a crackdown?

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Republicans quietly explore 2020 presidential campaigns

Andrew Harnik / AP

Some of Trump's fellow Republican politicians are already eyeing a potential 2020 presidential bid, even though Trump has only been in office for nearly 200 days, NYT reports.

From Governor John Kasich's planned visit to New Hampshire to Sens. Ben Sasse and Tom Cotton spending time in Iowa, GOP lawmakers have been quietly exploring what looks like the beginning of a presidential campaign. These trips allow the (likely) Republican presidential hopefuls to court various donors in those states and to build their brand years ahead of the next election.

More than 75 Republicans "at every level of the party" expressed to NYT widespread uncertainty that Trump would even be on the 2020 ballot — though Trump hasn't declined seeking re-election.

Bottom line: The so-called "shadow candidates" maintain they're only preparing in case Trump does not run again in 2020, but it also suggests a growing uncertainty about whether Trump is a lasting president.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Internal threat: terrorism convicts to be released

Alex Brandon / AP

"Dozens of convicts serving time in U.S. prisons for terrorism-related offenses are due to be released in the next several years," AP's Deb Riechmann writes:
  • "Since the Sept. 11 attacks, the United States ... has imprisoned hundreds of people who joined or helped militant groups. Experts say less attention has been paid to what happens once those prisoners complete their sentences."
  • "Among the incarcerated ... are 380 linked to international terrorism and 83 tied to domestic terrorism. A Congressional Research Service report said 50 'homegrown violent jihadists' were to be released between last January and the end of 2026."
  • Why it matters: Some of those convicted of terrorism-related crimes "are in for life, but the average sentence is 13 years. That means most will walk out of prison with years of freedom ahead."
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

My 6 Big Things: Michael Bloomberg on Spanish lessons, sleeping and tech

I chat with industry leaders about their quirks and life hacks for Axios' My 6 Big Things series. This week features Michael Bloomberg on everything from the importance of his daily Spanish lessons to his sleep schedule.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Postal Service power struggle

Kantele Franko / AP

As the Postal Service racked up $5.6 billion in losses in 2016 alone, Stamps.com — the online retailer that allows users to purchase and print their own postage and shipping labels — has seen an 800% increase in its stock price over the last three years, WashPost notes.

The problem: The Postal Service's losses come from poor business dealings, but those same deals have helped Stamps.com grow. Officials from both services told WashPost their deal is mutually beneficial, "helping win customers away from private sector shipping rivals FedEx and United Parcel Service."

But: Various industry officials who spoke with WashPost anonymously "estimate that the Postal Service could collect $100 million a year more in revenue by reforming or eliminating the discount programs that Stamps.com and some other companies use."

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

White House delays China trade battle

Evan Vucci / AP

The real reason the White House delayed a Friday announcement of an investigation into China's "unfair" trade practices was because State Department and United Nations officials warned the announcement could kill the chances of "convincing China to sign on to a U.N. resolution that would impose new sanctions on North Korea," Politico reports.
An administration official close to the matter confirmed the report to Axios on Saturday morning. Axios originally broke the story of the Friday announcement, though administration officials are now dodging questions about the delay by telling news outlets that they never announced anything.
Why this matters: It appears the Trump administration isn't quite ready to give up on its hope that China might help restrain North Korea. In recent weeks, President Trump has told aides he thinks China won't do anything real, and that it's time to get tough with them on trade.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump sides with McMaster amid conservative backlash

Susan Walsh / AP

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been repeatedly attacked the last few weeks, as pro-Trump conservatives aren't convinced his views align with Trump's. But Trump has come to his defense as things got more intense — #FireMcMaster was trending on Twitter and many Russia-linked accounts and conservative websites, like Breitbart, have openly attacked him.

  • "General McMaster and I are working very well together," Trump told NYT in an emailed statement. "He is a good man and very pro-Israel. I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country."
  • McMaster has shaken up the National Security Council in the last few weeks, which has enraged pro-Steve Bannon supporters.
  • Bottom line: The attacks against McMaster have actually rallied the White House together — from Jared Kushner to top WH officials, everyone is, more or less, coming to McMaster's defense.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

These are some of the most anti-Trump magazine covers

Sam Jayne / Axios

Magazine covers have become notorious for their visual attacks against President Trump. Here's a look at some of the ones with the most anti-Trump covers:

Keep reading ... words

For a look at the strategies to make Trump cover magazines, here.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The diminishing State Department

Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson/ AP Cliff Owen

Rex Tillerson has been tasked with steering the State Department into an "America First" era, with looming budget cuts and a shrinking mission.

Why it matters: Nancy McEldowney, who resigned in June from her role as Director of the Foreign Service Institute at the State Department, told Axios "it became a very difficult and discouraging environment" and warned that the core identity of the department was in jeopardy.

Keep reading ... words

It started with budget cuts.

In May, Trump proposed slashing funding for the department and U.S. Agency for International Development by almost 32% in favor of expanding the military.

Spokesperson Heather Nauert said this was an "America First" budget that "prioritizes the well-being of Americans, bolsters U.S. national security, secures our borders, and advances U.S. economic interests."

Top-level positions remain empty and without nominations.

"I have a lot of open slots. I don't have but one under secretary position filled," Secretary Tillerson said on Wednesday. Top-level positions remain vacant. Current and former employees expressed concerns of Tillerson shutting himself off from veteran officials and relying on a small network of close advisors, per Foreign Policy. In addition, a majority of ambassadorships remain unfilled.

Press briefings are at the lowest frequency since 1979.

Press briefings used to occur almost every day; currently they happen about twice a week. Last Wednesday's briefing was the first time Tillerson appeared in the briefing room since Trump took office.

Two prestigious recruitment programs have been temporarily suspended.

The Diplomacy Fellows Program (DFP) and the Presidential Management Fellows program have been suspended. Both of the programs have helped fill diplomatic roles from a top-talent pool, and as McEldowney noted, aided in the overall readiness of the State Department.

Tillerson is turning away money to counter terrorism.

$80 million was earmarked by Congress to combat propaganda and Russian disinformation, $60 million of which will expire if not accepted, Politico reported. From the State Dept: "There is a process underway to ensure any future funding or programs account for the most appropriate tactics and strategy – especially in countering propaganda from countries such as Russia that have minimal protections for free speech or the media."

Core values of the Department may be in jeopardy.

Last week, The Washington Post obtained a State Department email containing drafts for possible new mission statements. In addition to being shorter in length, the proposed statements eliminated any mention of promoting justice or democracy.
"If our foreign policy is only about getting a 'good deal,' if it's only about serving our self interest, if we lose our sense of compassion and shared humanity, than we lose our moral compass, and once that's gone than we're truly lost," McEldowney warned.

A State Dept. official said a review of the department's mission is "an ongoing, employee-led process with no preconceived outcomes."

The bottom line: As Foreign Policy reports, "by failing to fill numerous senior positions across the State Department, promulgating often incoherent policies, and systematically shutting out career foreign service officers from decision-making, the Trump administration is undercutting U.S. diplomacy and jeopardizing America's leadership role in the world."



Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Where marijuana legalization stands in the U.S.

Sen. Cory Booker introduced the Marijuana Justice Act on Tuesday, which aims to legalize marijuana on the federal level. The bill also "incentivizes states through federal funds to change their marijuana laws" if the laws have shown a "disproportionate effect" on low-income citizens or people of color.

Why it matters: Marijuana arrests "account for over half of all drug arrests in the United States," per ACLU data. And Booker said African Americans are almost four times as likely to be arrested for possession as white citizens, despite similar use.

Data: National Conference of State Legislatures, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Insurer wins $52 million in ACA payment lawsuit

Andrew Harnik / AP

A federal judge ruled late Friday in favor of Molina Healthcare, declaring the health insurer is owed $52.4 million under the Affordable Care Act's risk corridor program, which was created to help insurance companies manage their unpredictable costs in the law's early years. Molina, which has been crushed by the ACA so far this year, filed suit in January after congressional Republicans blocked the payments, calling them a "bailout" for the industry.

The court opinion said the federal government was "liable for its breach of a statutory and contractual obligation" to make the payments to participating insurers.

Why it matters: Molina is now the second health insurer to win a risk corridor lawsuit, following Moda Health from earlier this year. But as legal expert Nicholas Bagley has pointed out, even with the court wins, health insurers may not be able to collect their risk corridor money until Congress appropriates funds — the same Congress that neutered the risk corridor payments.

Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios