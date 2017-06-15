 Who could lose from state health benefit limits - Axios
Who could lose from state health benefit limits

The Senate health care bill is expected to allow states to relax the Affordable Care Act rules only on benefits, not on pricing as the House bill does. But that change could impact people far beyond those states, according to a new analysis by the liberal Center for American Progress — because it could lead to a return of annual and lifetime benefit limits, and not just in the states with the waivers.

The bottom line: As many as 27 million Americans could face annual limits on their coverage, and 20 million could be hit with lifetime limits, according to the analysis.

Data: CAP analysis, 2015 American Community Survey, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 2017 Willis Towers Watson Survey; Table: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Why it could happen: The Affordable Care Act bans lifetime and annual limits, but only for the 10 categories of "essential health benefits" defined in the law. If a state decides that, say, prescription drugs or maternity care aren't essential benefits anymore, insurers can bring back annual and lifetime limits for them.

Why it could spread beyond those states: Large employers that operate in several states can choose which state they want to use as the basis for their benefits. So if an employer operates in 15 states, and one of them has a waiver from ACA benefit rules, it can set all of its benefits based on that state.

How the study was done: CAP based its estimates on a Willis Towers Watson survey of large employers, in which 20 percent said they'd bring back annual limits and 15 percent said they'd bring back lifetime limits if the ACA rules were repealed. It also used survey data suggesting how many people get their health insurance from large employers.

Amazon is buying Whole Foods

AP

Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a substantial broadening of its push into brick-and-mortar retail and fast-delivery.

Why it matters: This is yet another way the e-commerce giant is breaking into the physical space and taking over brick-and-mortar stores — which they previously argued were obsolete. And this further helps Amazon tap into the grocery market, which earns significantly more money than the e-grocery markets.

Go deeper: The acquisition comes as Amazon ventures into the grocery business, including quick localized delivery. Until now, that foray into groceries has seemed to be an attack on Wal-Mart and its domination in the brick-and-mortar space. But the Whole Foods acquisition suggests that Amazon is aiming not at Wal-Mart's main customers, but to capture a space that Wal-Mart — the biggest brick-and-mortar retailer on the planet — doesn't much penetrate: the high-end grocery shoppers worried about health, and not so much what the food costs.

"Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a statement. "Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they're doing an amazing job and we want that to continue."

One big question: Will Amazon now sell Whole Foods products online via Amazon Fresh? Rona Nell, an Amazon spokesperson, previously told Axios that Amazon "works with a variety of vendors and farmers to source our selection" of groceries, which they now make available at their physical AmazonFresh pickup stores.

Competing interests: Whole Foods already has one-hour delivery, and Amazon has recently increased its grocery delivery services to as quickly as 15 minutes via their AmazonFresh stores. It will be interesting to see how Amazon leverages Whole Foods' delivery service and whether that will ultimately make Amazon's physical grocery stores (currently only in Seattle) less necessary.

History: Amazon has long had interest in this category, having invested $42.5 million in 1999 for a 35% stake in something called HomeGrocer.com. That business was ultimately sold to dotcom darling Webvan, which later went bust.

Stock slump: Shares of Wal-Mart, Kroger, Costco, Sprout Farmers and Supervalu all got hammered at the open this morning. Also unclear what this means for the much-delayed IPO for private equity-owned Albertsons, which had been reportedly interested in making its own Whole Foods bid.

Unicorn angle: This cannot be good news for on-demand grocery delivery company Instacart, which actually has an investment from Whole Foods, particularly if Amazon begins selling Whole Foods products via Amazon Fresh.

Tough talk: Whole Foods co-founder and CEO John Mackey recently referred to activist investor Jana Partners as "greedy bastards who just wanted the company sold. Looks like Jana gets its wish, although Mackey will remain as CEO.

What to watch for: Wal-Mart's response — the two companies have already been in a death grip, and now Wal-Mart will have to make a similar business deal to continue competing, specifically in the grocery market. And just after Amazon's news broke, it was announced that Wal-Mart is buying Bonobos for $310 million.

Trump goes on the offensive while Pence lawyers up

AP

In the moment, it's impossible to process how consequential, historic and bizarre these dribs and drabs are that we're being barraged with all day.
Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting that critically wounded a member of Congress, the President of the United States issued official statements via Twitter that said:
"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice ... You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people!"
He followed up later in the day with more tweets:

"Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? ... Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?"

And just this morning:

Axios' Jonathan Swan pointed out that White House allies, over the past 10 days, have taken cues from Trump and begun hitting Mueller on the air, in social media and in conversations with reporters.

History note by Blake Hounshell:

Then at 9:21 last night, following two nights of revelations by the WashPost about the Mueller investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein released a statement saying:
"Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous 'officials,' particularly when they do not identify the country – let alone the branch or agency of government – with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations. The Department of Justice has a long-established policy to neither confirm nor deny such allegations."
And, if all that weren't enough for one day, we learn that Vice President Pence has lawyered up.
Statement from an aide: "[T]he Vice President has retained Richard Cullen of McGuire Woods [in Richmond] to assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel. The Vice President is focused entirely on his duties and promoting the President's agenda and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter."
The backdrop: Amid all this, Republicans are trying to pass a health-care plan that, even in states Trump won, is one of the most unpopular pieces of legislation a majority party has pushed in a long time. It's not just unpopular — Trump himself called it "mean." Imagine the campaign ads: even Donald Trump thinks the plan is too mean!
Sound smart: Please just reread that last paragraph.
McKesson CEO's $98 million pay comes amid U.S.opioid crisis

George Nikitin / AP

McKesson CEO John Hammergren took home $98 million during the drug distribution conglomerate's 2017 fiscal year — the same time federal and state officials went after McKesson for its role in the nation's opioid epidemic.

More than 90% of Hammergren's pay last year came from the actual realized stock gains, according to a federal filing released Friday. Hammergren, one of the highest-paid health care executives, made $104 million the year before.

The bottom line: The feds slapped McKesson with a $150 million settlement in January over allegations it did not closely watch its distribution of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills to pharmacies. Several counties in West Virginia also sued McKesson and other drug distributors for allegedly flooding the state with painkillers. But those events did not affect Hammergren's incentive pay or cashed-out stock. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is proposing Hammergren lose his chairman title "in the midst of such scrutiny."

A mosquito-born illness will affect almost everyone in Indonesia

Jentavery / Flickr

Officials in Indonesia might be underestimating the true extent of a severe, mosquito-born illness, according to a new study, because many cases go unreported, per the World Health Organization.

Dengue fever, also called breakbone fever, is a virus closely related to and carried by the same mosquitoes as Zika. Many cases are mild, but in some people dengue can cause extreme pain, fever, shock, and hemorrhaging, and the risk of severe consequences increases the more times someone is infected.

Why it matters: In some countries dengue is a leading cause of death in children, according to WHO.

Keep reading ... words

What they did: The researchers recruited 3,210 children aged 1-20 from neighborhoods across Indonesia. They then tested the participants' blood for dengue antibodies. Since antibodies stay in the body for years after an infection, they provide a glimpse into a person's disease history.

What they found: 69% of Indonesian children had dengue antibodies, and that number rose to 80% in children over 10. The numbers are high enough that the authors suggest that some cases of symptomatic dengue might be going unreported.

This doesn't mean that 80% of Indonesian children get sick from dengue. Many of them may not have even known they were infected. However, these people could still be at risk of more severe symptoms, were they to be infected again. Additionally, people without symptoms can still transmit dengue to mosquitoes, and from there to other people.

Go deeper: Dengue is one of the fastest spreading diseases in the world, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. estimates that over 30% of the global population is at risk of dengue. Modern occurrences in the U.S. are fairly rare and with a few exceptions only involve a handful of cases, but mosquitoes capable of spreading dengue have established themselves in many parts of the country where they are closely monitored for the disease.


Prisoners are now using drones for drug delivery

Jeff Chiu / AP

Drones are quickly becoming a popular tool for companies around the world, from Amazon to a Swedish institute is testing the delivery of defibrillators to heart-attack patients. And now, even prisoners are using civilian drones to have contraband delivered to them within prison walls, NY Daily News reports.

Inmates are recognizing drones' "potential value as tools for bad deeds," per the Daily News. In the past five years, there have been over a dozen attempts to transport things like porn, drugs, and mobile phones into federal prisons, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY.

Why it matters: In the past, inmates bribed visitors or guards to sneak them things like drugs or other small items, but drones open up "the possibility of transporting much bigger and much more lethal items like guns" into the facility.

White House to unveil border wall finalists this summer

Andrew Harnik / AP

The Trump administration is planning to announce the design finalists for the southern border wall at some point this summer, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told Breitbart's Charlie Spiering. The wall prototypes will then reportedly be built in San Diego.

What it could look like: Sean Spicer told reporters in a May press briefing that the White House was requesting designs for a levee wall and a bollard wall.

Nestlé wants to sell its candy business

Mark Lennihan / AP

Nestlé is kissing its Crunch bars and Butterfingers goodbye as it prepares to sell its U.S. candy business in an effort to keep up with the increasing U.S. demand for healthy snacks, per the WSJ.

The company's newest CEO Mark Schneider is hoping the U.S. asset sale will help execute the company's long-time goal of creating a healthier image and make its best-selling products more appealing to health-conscious consumers. However, the Swiss giant will remain committed to its global candy business, which is much larger than the U.S. unit and includes the Kit Kat brand.

Looking ahead: The U.S. sale could be worth as much as $3 billion, and would help Nestlé focus on its many other sectors from around the world.

Alex Jones releases secretly-recorded audio of Megyn Kelly

AP

Megyn Kelly's highly-anticipated interview with Alex Jones is set to air this Sunday, but last night Jones (the far-right host of InfoWars.com) released audio recordings of their pre-interview calls that could complicate things for Kelly, per The Daily Beast.

One quick thing: Jones' issues with Kelly's interview seems to focus on the promo trailer only, not the actual interview, which hasn't aired yet. That could include the bits from their conversation that Jones believes were purposely left out, but we won't know until Sunday.

Listen to the calls

The promo teaser for their NBC interview, Jones argues, is misleading about their conversation. He has made multiple controversial claims and conspiracy theories about events like the Sandy Hook shooting, but he said that Kelly didn't include a crucial part of their talk in this trailer — ultimately contradicting her reassurance to Jones:

"If I ask you about any controversy, you'll have the chance to address it fully. We won't cut you in a way that is going to take out the heart of your explanation or the real substance of it."

Why it matters: Kelly just started her new job at NBC and this Sunday's interview will be only her second show with the network. She's already received backlash for giving Jones more exposure on a primetime network, and families of Sandy Hook victims are urging NBC to drop the interview all together.

What they're saying: An NBC spokesperson tells Axios: "Despite Alex Jones' efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right."

Money quote:

"I'm not looking to portray you as some kind of boogeyman," Kelly says at one point to Jones. "The craziest thing of all would be if some people who have this insane version of you in their heads came away saying, 'You know what? I see the dad in him. I see the guy who loves those kids and is more complex than we have been led to believe.'"

One big question: Was it even legal for Jones to privately record their phone conversations, especially across state lines? "I've never done this in 22 years, I've never recorded another journalist, but I knew it was a fraud, that it was a lie," Jones said.

Mueller builds legal dream team for Russia probe

AP

Key nuggets from a New York Times front-pager, "Mueller, Once Above the Fray, Is Now Pulled In," that includes an update on the Mueller machinery:

  • "Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mr. Mueller, said his office had imposed 'stringent controls to prohibit unauthorized disclosures that deal severely with any member who engages in this conduct.'"
  • "Mueller has now hired 12 lawyers, and several more are in the pipeline.
  • "A former federal prosecutor said Mr. Mueller was hiring rank-and-file prosecutors to fill out his office staff, and has been prospecting for detailees from several prominent United States attorney offices, including the Southern District of New York," in Manhattan.
  • "[P]rospective hires thinking about joining Mr. Mueller's team are watching those who have signed up come under intense scrutiny of the sort that ordinary prosecutors and corporate lawyers rarely experience, as Mr. Trump's supporters seek to discredit the investigation."
  • "Hires so far include three current Justice Department or F.B.I. officials: Andrew Weissmann, who had led the fraud section of the department's Criminal Division, served as general counsel to the F.B.I. when Mr. Mueller was its director, and previously led the Enron task force; Michael R. Dreeben, a deputy solicitor general who specializes in appellate issues involving criminal law; and Lisa C. Page, an F.B.I. lawyer who was a trial lawyer in the Criminal Division's organized crime section.
  • "[W]hen Mr. Mueller left WilmerHale, the law firm where he worked after stepping down from the F.B.I. in 2013 until he became a special counsel last month, [Mueller] took three partners with him: James L. Quarles III, a veteran litigator who was an assistant special prosecutor in the Watergate investigation early in his career; Jeannie Rhee, another experienced white-collar criminal litigator who was a public-corruption prosecutor and then worked in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel; and Aaron Zebley, who was Mr. Mueller's chief of staff at the F.B.I."
2 Americas: 40% with high-school diplomas smoke; 15% overall

Petros Karadjias / AP

The number of people who smoke has declined significantly over the years, but Americans who are less educated, live in rural areas, or are poor are still plagued by smoking, per a new report from the Washington Post .
  • Good news: "The national smoking rate has fallen to historic lows, with just 15 percent of adults still smoking."
  • Bad news: "But the socioeconomic gap has never been bigger. ... Among the nation's less-educated people — those with a high-school-equivalency diploma — the smoking rate remains more than 40 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
  • Two Americas: "Today, rural residents are diagnosed with lung cancer at rates 18 to 20 percent above those of city dwellers. By nearly every statistical measure, researchers say, America's lower class now smokes more and dies more from cigarettes than other Americans."
Russia says it may have killed ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

AP

Russia claimed Friday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, was killed in a May airstrike just outside Raqqa, the group's capital city. In a later statement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said they didn't have "100% confirmation."

  • Details, per AP: "The Defense Ministry said the air raid on May 28 that targeted an IS meeting held on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in Syria also killed about 30 mid-level militant leaders and about 300 other fighters."
  • The case for caution: "There had been previous reports of al-Baghdadi being killed but they did not turn out to be true."
  • The U.S. isn't commenting: "The spokesman for the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition said in a statement Friday he could not confirm the Russian claim."

This article has been updated to include more recent Russian hedging on their initial claims.

