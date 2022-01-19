WHO: COVID health emergency could end this year

The COVID-19 pandemic could be over this year if inequalities in vaccinations and treatments are addressed, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Michael Ryan said that although the coronavirus may never end, there was a chance the worst was over and that it could become a "part of the ecosystem."

"We have a chance to end the public health emergency this year if we do the things that we've been talking about," Ryan said.

"What we need to do is get to low levels of disease incidence with maximum vaccination of our populations, so nobody has to die."

Flashback: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had previously warned that the world was "on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure" because of unequal COVID-19 vaccine distribution.