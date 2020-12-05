Get the latest market trends in your inbox

WHO: COVID-19 reinfections may occur as antibodies diminish

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

World Health Organization officials warned Friday that although it's rare, recent data suggests some people may become reinfected with the coronavirus as their antibody response diminishes, CNBC reports.

Driving the news: Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said data has emerged that suggests "protection may not be lifelong" for people who have had the coronavirus, and "therefore we may see reinfections begin to occur."

  • According to the CDC, reinfections are expected "based on what we know from similar viruses."
  • Yes, but: The CDC says such cases are still rare.
  • In a recent study from Oxford University, researchers found that people who have had coronavirus are “highly unlikely” to contract the virus again for at least six months following their first infection.

What they're saying: Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the WHO’s emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said that researchers are still trying to understand how long an antibody response lasts after someone is infected with the coronavirus.

  • "What we understand is 90[%] to 100% of people who are infected with the coronavirus do develop an antibody response," Van Kerkhove said.

Go deeper: Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S.

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  2. Economy: U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November as recovery slows — America's hidden depression: K-shaped recovery threatens Biden administration.
  3. Education: Devos extends federal student loan relief to Jan. 31
  4. States: New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care
  5. Vaccine: What vaccine trials still need to do.
  6. World: UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Shawna Chen
17 hours ago - Economy & Business

DeVos extends federal student loan relief to Jan. 31

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is extending federal student loan relief, which includes a pause on payments and interest accrual, through Jan. 31, the Department of Education announced Friday.

Why it matters: Payments have been paused since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the relief was set to expire on Dec. 31 . The relief measures, which also include the suspension of collections of defaulted federal student loans, have helped mitigate some of the pandemic's negative consequences for millions of borrowers.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
