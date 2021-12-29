Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO chief: Omicron and Delta leading to "tsunami" of COVID cases

Ivana Saric

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned during a press conference Wednesday that the circulation of both the Omicron and Delta variants "is leading to a tsunami of cases."

Why it matters: Surging caseloads will continue to put "immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse," Tedros said.

The big picture: The WHO director reiterated his call for vaccines to be distributed more equitably around the world and warned that booster shots in wealthy nations could disadvantage poorer ones, Reuters reported.

  • Tedros urged states to make a “new year’s resolution” to vaccinate 70% of their populations by July 2022, after nearly 100 member states failed to reach the goal of vaccinating 40% of their populations by the end of 2021, per AP.

What he's saying: "Delta and Omicron are now twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again, is leading to spikes in hospitalizations and deaths," Tedros said.

The bottom line: "This virus will continue to evolve and threaten our health system if we do not improve the collective response," he added.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Health

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the CDC's updated guidance on face masks, which advises that after the recommended isolation period, people should wear masks for at least five days to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate

Photo: Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal court on Tuesday denied the state of Oklahoma's lawsuit attempting to block enforcement of the Pentagon's vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Driving the news: District Judge Stephen Friot said Oklahoma's attempt was "without merit," ultimately finding that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — and the Biden administration — has the constitutional authority to enforce a vaccination mandate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
46 mins ago - Health

Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Omicron variant is threatening the recovery of the fitness industry.

Why it matters: January is an extremely important month for the industry, which thrives on New Year's resolution memberships. But mask and vaccine mandates prompted by Omicron are creating new obstacles going into 2022.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow