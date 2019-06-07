Trump admin. says U.S. embassies can't fly pride flag on flagpoles

The State Department has rejected requests from American embassies around the world to fly the rainbow pride flag for the month of June — officially recognized as LGBT Pride Month, according to 3 American diplomats who spoke to NBC News.

The big picture: President Trump has multiple policies that infringe on the rights of LGBTQ Americans, including banning transgender Americans from serving in the U.S. military. He also has plans to make it easier for adoption agencies to reject same-sex parents.