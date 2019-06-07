Trump admin. says U.S. embassies can't fly pride flag on flagpoles

The State Department has rejected requests from American embassies around the world to fly the rainbow pride flag for the month of June — officially recognized as LGBT Pride Month, according to 3 American diplomats who spoke to NBC News.
The big picture: President Trump has multiple policies that infringe on the rights of LGBTQ Americans, including banning transgender Americans from serving in the U.S. military. He also has plans to make it easier for adoption agencies to reject same-sex parents.
But, but, but: Trump, in a recent tweet, wrote: "As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals...."
Details: American embassies are still permitted to have rainbow flags on the premises, but not on the flagpole alongside the American flag, per NBC. The embassies in Israel, Germany, Brazil and Latvia are among the nations that have made the ask and been denied.
