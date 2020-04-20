14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House tells Republicans to watch Crenshaw for coronavirus messaging

Jonathan Swan

Rep. Dan Crenshaw. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House and Senate Republicans received an email from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs Monday morning telling them that "the president wanted to make sure that you saw" his tweet of the video of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) defending the administration's response to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Trump is looking to set coronavirus messaging for the entire party and is pointing to Crenshaw, a 36-year-old freshman lawmaker, as the model to follow.

Details: The video — which Trump called "BRILLIANT, A MUST WATCH!" — is titled "Debunking the Left's COVID-19 Narrative," and looks to rebut criticisms by Democrats and certain elements of the media that the president was too slow to respond to the pandemic.

  • "You need to hear this," Crenshaw says. "Because you're being bombarded right now with these really over-the-top accusations against the president."
  • Crenshaw points to Trump's restrictions on travel from China and Europe, the FDA's deregulation of coronavirus tests, and the lack of warnings from Democrats and the media in January and February as reasons that the criticisms are unfair.
  • "Listen, I don't want to blame Democrats for this at all," Crenshaw says. "I don't think we should. I don't think there's a lot of people to blame for this, except China of course. It would be time for all of us to give each other little bit of grace."

Go deeper: Read the New York Times' investigation into Trump's early delays and failures on the coronavirus

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Alayna Treene

Congress, White House near deal on Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Lawmakers on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue could reach a deal by the end of Sunday night on a new coronavirus spending package that will deliver billions more of emergency funding for small businesses, hospitals and testing.

Driving the news: The bill is expected to include at least $300 billion more for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that dried up this week, up from Republicans' original ask of $250 billion.

Alayna Treene

Battle lines drawn over next stimulus bill

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Now that the interim coronavirus funding bill is approaching the finish line, a heated debate over a much bigger phase 4 rescue package has picked back up, according to conversations with multiple House and Senate aides.

The big picture: At the forefront of the discussion is filling what Democrats see as the gaps in the interim bill — the biggest being more money for the states. Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) proposed a $500 billion fund Sunday night for state and local governments to be included in the next stimulus bill.

