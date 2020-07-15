25 mins ago - Health

White House tells hospitals to bypass CDC on coronavirus data

The Trump administration is cutting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention out of the process of collecting coronavirus data, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The new database will not be open to the public, according to the Times, and comes amid repeated efforts by the Trump administration to sideline the CDC.

Details: The White House told hospitals to stop reporting key data about their patients to the CDC, and to instead feed it into a new system that will flow directly to the Health and Human Services Department, which oversees the CDC.

  • The change was designed to help the White House's coronavirus task force allocate resources, officials told the Times.
  • But experts said they're worried that the new system will make it harder for people outside the White House to track the pandemic.

Between the lines: Experts told the NYT that the CDC's data collection systems are flawed, but some questioned whether the administration's new system would be significantly more efficient, on top of their questions about its transparency.

  • The CDC "will certainly participate" in the new process, but "will simply no longer control it," HHS spokesperson Michael Caputo told the Times.

Context: The CDC is increasingly under fire from the White House and its Republican allies.

  • President Trump and Vice President Pence both criticized CDC guidance that called for opening schools only with extensive social distancing measures in place.
  • Trump and senior White House officials previously complained about the CDC's decision to include "presumptive" coronavirus deaths — people who died after experiencing the symptoms of coronavirus, but had not been tested for it — in the official death tally.
  • Politico reported last month that the White House was looking to lay the blame for the coronavirus response on the CDC, potentially including "narrowing the mission of the agency or trying to embed more political appointees."

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Most U.S. parents say it would be risky to send their children back to school in the fall — including a slim majority of Republicans and a staggering nine in 10 Black Americans — in this week's installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos have made the back-to-school debate their new central argument for how the economy can get rolling and have threatened funding for those who don't comply. Still, many school districts are choosing to be more cautious.

Fadel Allassan
12 hours ago - Health

4 former CDC heads say Trump's undermining of agency puts lives at risk

CDC director Robert Redfield and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Four former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blasted the Trump administration's "repeated efforts to subvert" agency guidelines related to reopening schools, accusing the White House in a scathing Washington Post op-ed of undermining science with "partisan potshots."

Why it matters: Former directors Tom Frieden, Jeffrey Koplan and David Satcher and acting head Richard Besser served in parts of the Obama, Bush and Clinton administrations. They said they "cannot recall over our collective tenure a single time when political pressure led to a change in the interpretation of scientific evidence."

Stef W. Kight
Apr 3, 2020 - Health

Immigrants on the front lines in the coronavirus fight

Data: New American Economy; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

New data provided to Axios spells out just how outsized a role immigrants play on the high- and low-skilled ends of the economy keeping Americans alive and fed during the coronavirus crisis.

By the numbers: Immigrants make up an estimated 17% of the overall U.S. workforce. But the analysis by New American Economy (NAE) shows they're more than one in four doctors, nearly half the nation's taxi drivers and chauffeurs and a clear majority of farm workers.

