Steven Groves departs White House press shop

Jonathan Swan

The White House. Photo: Yuri Gripas/AFP via Getty Images.

Another White House press shop exit: this time, one of the more well-traveled members of the Trump administration.

Driving the news: Attorney Steven Groves, who spent a decade at the Heritage Foundation, moved from the State Department transition team to be chief of staff to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to a senior role in the White House Counsel's Office under Ty Cobb and then Emmet Flood.

  • He ended his tour in the White House press shop handling congressional oversight.
  • The president's former lawyer, Cobb, said Groves provided an "essential leadership contribution to the White House's successfully negotiated and executed cooperation with Special Counsel Mueller."

Between the lines: It's the latest shuffle in the White House's press and communications teams after Mark Meadows took over as chief of staff. One of Meadows' first acts was replacing former press secretary Stephanie Grisham with Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Jonathan Swan

White House to shift to economic message on coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House plans to shift its coronavirus messaging toward boosting the economy and highlighting "success stories" of businesses, reducing its public emphasis on health statistics, according to two officials familiar with the planning.

Driving the news: The Coronavirus Task Force — and the doctors who've become household names, Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci — "will continue but take a back seat to the forward-looking, 'what's next' message," a White House official told Axios.

Updated 59 mins ago - Health
Jonathan SwanNeal RothschildAlexi McCammond

Trump aides eye benefits of Biden's low profile

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some advisers to President Trump have been envying Joe Biden's comparative invisibility in the daily news cycle, watching with unease as Biden seems to benefit from his lower profile during the coronavirus crisis.

Driving the news: The presumptive Democratic nominee is beating Trump in national and key state polls. This week, a barrage of swing-state polls showed Biden's position strengthening as he remains largely out of the public eye.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy