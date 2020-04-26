Steven Groves departs White House press shop

Another White House press shop exit: this time, one of the more well-traveled members of the Trump administration.

Driving the news: Attorney Steven Groves, who spent a decade at the Heritage Foundation, moved from the State Department transition team to be chief of staff to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to a senior role in the White House Counsel's Office under Ty Cobb and then Emmet Flood.

He ended his tour in the White House press shop handling congressional oversight.

The president's former lawyer, Cobb, said Groves provided an "essential leadership contribution to the White House's successfully negotiated and executed cooperation with Special Counsel Mueller."

Between the lines: It's the latest shuffle in the White House's press and communications teams after Mark Meadows took over as chief of staff. One of Meadows' first acts was replacing former press secretary Stephanie Grisham with Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.