Member of White House press corps suspected to have contracted COVID-19

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A journalist in the White House press corps is suspected to have contracted COVID-19, White House Correspondents Association president Jon Karl announced Monday.

Why it matters: The daily press briefings held by the White House's coronavirus task force often see reporters and public officials sharing tight spaces that may violate the CDC's guidance for large gatherings.

Details: The reporter was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18. The White House recently began implementing social distancing measures during daily briefings on the coronavirus outbreak, requiring reporters to sit a seat apart from one another.

  • Journalists have also had their temperatures taken before going into the White House for briefings.
  • The WHCA is advising journalists who were at the White House on those days to "review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps."

Rashaan Ayesh

It's been a year since the last daily White House press briefing

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The last daily White House press briefing was held one year ago — on March 11, 2019, when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still President Trump's press secretary.

Why it matters: It's a significant milestone that is emblematic of the erosion of traditional norms regarding interactions between the White House and the press corps under the Trump administration.

Jonathan Swan

Pence tells White House staff to avoid physical contact

Mike Pence. Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence sent White House staff an email Saturday afternoon recommending "social distancing" and to "avoid physical contact" to keep themselves and their colleagues safe from the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: This is the first staff-wide email Pence has sent across the complex during his time as vice president — and is the latest sign the White House is shifting its posture against the pandemic.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei

Pence's presidential moment

Vice President Pence bumps with Washington state Governor Jay Inslee during a press conference March 5 near Tacoma. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence, often caricatured as the White House Yes Man, is doing many of the things critics wish President Trump would do.

The big picture: He's a daily, consistent presence on the airwaves. He provides useful info rather than random digressions. He leans on health and medical experts — both at public events and behind the scenes when he's chairing the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

