Member of White House press corps suspected to have contracted COVID-19

A journalist in the White House press corps is suspected to have contracted COVID-19, White House Correspondents Association president Jon Karl announced Monday.

Why it matters: The daily press briefings held by the White House's coronavirus task force often see reporters and public officials sharing tight spaces that may violate the CDC's guidance for large gatherings.

Details: The reporter was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18. The White House recently began implementing social distancing measures during daily briefings on the coronavirus outbreak, requiring reporters to sit a seat apart from one another.