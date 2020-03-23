Member of White House press corps suspected to have contracted COVID-19
Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images
A journalist in the White House press corps is suspected to have contracted COVID-19, White House Correspondents Association president Jon Karl announced Monday.
Why it matters: The daily press briefings held by the White House's coronavirus task force often see reporters and public officials sharing tight spaces that may violate the CDC's guidance for large gatherings.
Details: The reporter was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18. The White House recently began implementing social distancing measures during daily briefings on the coronavirus outbreak, requiring reporters to sit a seat apart from one another.
- Journalists have also had their temperatures taken before going into the White House for briefings.
- The WHCA is advising journalists who were at the White House on those days to "review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps."