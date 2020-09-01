White House to resume public tours with new coronavirus restrictions

The White House will resume public tours at limited capacity on Sept. 12 with all guests required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, the Office of the First Lady announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The tours, handled by the National Park Service, will be limited to Fridays and Saturdays. The number of guests will be capped at 18% of normal capacity, and "social distancing dots" will designate where guests should stand during the check-in process. The White House did not say whether they will conduct temperature checks or rapid testing.