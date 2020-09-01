1 hour ago - Health

White House to resume public tours with new coronavirus restrictions

Photo: Dea/M. Borchi/Contributor

The White House will resume public tours at limited capacity on Sept. 12 with all guests required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, the Office of the First Lady announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The tours, handled by the National Park Service, will be limited to Fridays and Saturdays. The number of guests will be capped at 18% of normal capacity, and "social distancing dots" will designate where guests should stand during the check-in process. The White House did not say whether they will conduct temperature checks or rapid testing.

Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 25,516,378 — Total deaths: 851,352 — Total recoveries: 16,863,597Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,031,582 — Total deaths: 183,602 — Total recoveries: 2,184,825 — Total tests: 78,292,321Map.
  3. Politics: Most expect quick election results, poll says.
  4. Health: Most Americans think the federal government is making the pandemic worse.
  5. Media: How the pandemic is changing weather reporting.
  6. Entertainment: Drive-in events see huge uptick thanks to country music.
20 hours ago - Health

White House coronavirus reports contradict public statements by Trump officials

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senior Trump administration officials privately warned several states that spikes in coronavirus cases put them in high-risk "red zones" while publicly downplaying the threat of the virus, according to documents released by a special House committee overseeing the coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Democrats have long called for a national plan to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, while the White House has offered only guidance and insisted that states take the lead.

Jul 20, 2020 - World

In photos: Life in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

A woman holding her baby wearing a face mask in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 7. The country has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases. Photo: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every nation. And case numbers are continuing to surge across the world, along with the death toll.

The big picture: Locking down to combat the virus has had a crippling effect on many economies. Global debt is expected to surpass global GDP this year following coronavirus stimulus measures. As some countries reopen economies with strict health and hygiene measures in place and others lock down again to combat rising cases, take a look at how COVID-19 has changed daily life around the world.

