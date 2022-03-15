White House to resume public tours next month

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The White House is resuming public tours next month, more than two years after the tradition came to a halt due to COVID-19, the Biden administration announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: The White House will reopen for public tours on April 15, initially only offering tours on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"The White House will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance," the White House said in a statement.

How it works: Constituents must reserve tours through their member of Congress a minimum of 21 days in advance and no more than 90 days in advance of the requested tour date.

Anybody who tests positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of their scheduled tour date "should stay home," and masks will be available for those who choose to wear them, per the White House.

The big picture: The White House paused tours beginning March 12, 2020 due to COVID-19.