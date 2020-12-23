Get the latest market trends in your inbox

White House proposes stablecoin rules

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The White House on Wednesday released its initial assessment of regulatory considerations for stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrencies designed to have less pricing volatility than do more traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Why it matters: The document covers all U.S. stablecoin arrangements, including Facebook's Libra project, which is slated to launch next month.

  • Stablecoins' lack of pricing volatility is achieved by being pegged to other assets, such as fiat currencies, and means that they are well-positioned to be used for consumer retail, a bet that Facebook is making.

Inside the report: The President's Working Group on Financial Markets, which conducted the assessment, includes the top officials at the U.S. Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, Securities & Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

  • It primarily seems to be warning that there will be broad-based regulatory oversight of stablecoins, although it does include some specific guidance like maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio and "adequate financial resources to absorb losses and meet liquidity needs."
  • It also wants there to be a swift and orderly claims process for stablecoin holders against the issuer, including 1:1 redemption in the underlying fiat currency (net of fees).
  • There is no explicit mention of requiring bank charters, which has been proposed by some in Congress, although it opens the door by suggesting some stablecoins may need "to rely on U.S.-regulated entities as intermediaries."

The bottom line: This is just a first step toward formal regulation, but it tells stablecoin issuers that regulation is coming.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump defies Congress, vetoes $740 billion defense spending bill

Photo: Al Drago via Getty

President Trump defied Congress on Wednesday, vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: The House and Senate passed the $740 billion defense spending bill with veto-proof majorities, setting up a potential override fight.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Jonathan SwanGlen Johnson
2 hours ago - World

U.S. considering closing Iraqi embassy after rocket attack

Iraqi police forces stand guard near the US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday, a day after several rockets were fired into Baghdad's Green Zone. Photo: Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images

The United States is considering quickly closing its embassy in Baghdad after a series of rocket attacks on Iraq's Green Zone by Iranian-backed militias, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Why it matters: The move, among several options being considered, could be a prelude to retaliation against Iran, which President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have highlighted as a state sponsor of terror. "Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," the president tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Health

Over 1 million people in U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The U.S. began its largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history last week as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths surged nationwide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)