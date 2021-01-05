White House lays out new planetary protection guidelines against human contamination

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Mars as seen by the Curiosity rover. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
The White House laid out a plan last week for updating long-held rules around how to protect the Moon, Mars and other bodies from human contamination.
Why it matters: If a space agency or private company is looking for life on Mars or another deep space object, it's key to be sure any microbes detected are actually native and didn't hitch a ride from Earth.
What's happening: The new planetary protection national strategy will lay the groundwork for scientists to help update planetary protection guidelines over the next year. Objectives of the strategy:
- Update the review process for payloads heading to space.
- Develop rules around backward contamination to protect against the possibility of extraterrestrial life contaminating Earth.
- Work with private companies to get feedback on how planetary protection might affect their work.
Background: In 2020, NASA loosened some of its restrictions around planetary protection on the Moon.
- Instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach, NASA reclassified much of the Moon so that there are no specific planetary protection concerns for missions going to certain parts of the lunar surface.
- Protections for Mars remain intact to prevent any contamination of the Martian surface, and some parts of the Moon still have protected status.
The bottom line: “We’re very fine with what NASA has done, but the problem is that the NASA rules and interim directives don’t really apply to the private sector,” an administration official told SpaceNews.
- By having planetary protection policies laid out by the White House and incorporated into the payload review process, private companies will also need to comply with them.