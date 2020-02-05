Kellyanne Conway says Pelosi should be censured for tearing up Trump's speech

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called Speaker Nancy Pelosi "an incorrigible child" for tearing up a copy of President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and suggested that she be "censured."

Why it matters: Each house of Congress is responsible for censuring its own members, and it's unrealistic that Pelosi would face that kind of reprimand from a chamber that she controls. The episode Tuesday night and the subsequent fallout underscores the extreme partisan divisions between Trump and the House Democrats that voted to impeach him.