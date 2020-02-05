Stories

Kellyanne Conway says Pelosi should be censured for tearing up Trump's speech

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tears President Trump's speech at the State of the Union address
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called Speaker Nancy Pelosi "an incorrigible child" for tearing up a copy of President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and suggested that she be "censured."

Why it matters: Each house of Congress is responsible for censuring its own members, and it's unrealistic that Pelosi would face that kind of reprimand from a chamber that she controls. The episode Tuesday night and the subsequent fallout underscores the extreme partisan divisions between Trump and the House Democrats that voted to impeach him.

