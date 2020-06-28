1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump to put loyalist in charge of government's HR department

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump intends to nominate John Gibbs to run the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the decision, which remains closely held.

Why it matters: OPM is the HR department for the federal government's civil service. The agency has become a focus of the White House's efforts to install and reward Trump loyalists across the government.

  • As Politico first reported, the previous head of OPM, Dale Cabaniss, "stepped down because of, what two people familiar with the matter said, was poor treatment from the [then] 29-year-old head of the Presidential Personnel Office, John McEntee, and a powerful appointee at OPM, Paul Dans."

Between the lines: Gibbs is a former conservative commentator who currently serves as a senior official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

  • Gibbs received national media attention when CNN reported, in 2018, that he "spread a false conspiracy theory that claimed Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign chairman took part in a Satanic ritual."

White House response: Deputy press secretary Judd Deere told Axios that "the White House has no personnel announcements at this time."

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 10,072,616 — Total deaths: 500,321 — Total recoveries — 5,100,238Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 2,544,169 — Total deaths: 125,768 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. World: Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 500,000 with no end in sight.
  4. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress — GOP Senate health chairman urges Trump to wear mask to end political debate.
  5. Public health: Health secretary says "window is closing" to get coronavirus under control — Former FDA commissioner says aggressive action in virus hot spots won't see impact for weeks.
Rashaan AyeshOrion Rummler
Politics & Policy

Mississippi to remove Confederate symbol from state flag

The Mississippi state flag flies over the state capitol. Photo: Brandon Dill for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mississippi's House and Senate both voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to retire the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag, per AP.

Why it matters: Mississippi's is the only state flag in the U.S. to incorporate the Confederate battle symbol.

Jonathan Swan
Politics & Policy

From sleepy to senile: Inside the Trump campaign's effort to rebrand Biden

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President Trump and his top advisers are trying to rebrand Joe Biden as a danger to America — with some aides admitting privately that the "Sleepy Joe" nickname will never gin up the visceral reaction they exploited against "Crooked Hillary" Clinton.

Driving the news: The emerging strategy is to claim Biden's mental faculties are diminished and say he can't rein in protesters' most controversial excesses, including toppling a Ulysses S. Grant statue, looting stores, burning buildings and vandalizing St. John's Church.

