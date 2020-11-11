White House urges Iowa to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as virus surges

Iowa is experiencing an "unyielding COVID spread," illustrated by swelling hospital admissions and ICU data, according to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report cited by the local ABC News affiliate.

Driving the news: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has repeatedly said that strict rules were unnecessary and ineffective, on Tuesday issued limits on large gatherings and implemented a partial mask mandate for social settings and some businesses.

“You can still eat in a restaurant, you can still go to a movie and work out at the gym, and in many states you can’t do that," Reynolds told reporters, per the Des Moines Register. "Iowa is open for business and we intend to keep it that way.”

By the numbers: "The most recent trends, showing steep inclines across all indicators, need immediate action including mask requirements to decrease severity in morbidity and mortality among Iowans," the report says.

Iowa has the fourth-highest COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., behind North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, per the task force report.

More than 95% of the state's hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected coronavirus patients daily between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6.

Iowa reported 621 new cases per 100,000 people during that time frame — nearly triple the national average.

Confirmed cases have also increased in nursing homes across the state, 41% of which reported at least one new staff case between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

What the task force is saying:

The report urged Iowa to limit restaurants' indoor capacity to less than 50% and restrict hours until the case count drops.

It also calls for increased testing of teachers, hospital personnel, care workers and students.

White House experts said that Iowa should enforce stricter public mask policies, especially in schools.

Of note: The Iowa Department of Education has approved requests from 24 school districts this month to transition to temporary online learning due to rising cases in students and staff.