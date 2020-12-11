Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over coronavirus vaccine

Hahn at a Senate hearing Sept. 23. Photo: Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hinted to Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn on a phone call Friday that his job security might be in jeopardy as he pushed the FDA chief to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day, according to two sources familiar with the call.

Why it matters: It's one more example of the White House putting political pressure on the FDA to expedite its green light on a coronavirus vaccine.

On Twitter Friday, President Trump pressured the agency publicly as well. He called it "a big, old, slow turtle," and demanded: "Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!!"

  • In a statement, Hahn called the account “an untrue representation of the phone call with the Chief of Staff. The FDA was encouraged to continue working expeditiously on Pfizer-BioNTech’s EUA request. FDA is committed to issuing this authorization quickly, as we noted in our statement this morning.”
  • A White House official replied, "We don't comment on private conversations, but the Chief regularly requests updates on progress toward a vaccine."
  • The exchange was first reported by the Washington Post.

Where it stands: Pfizer's vaccine authorization was already on a fast track and the FDA's announcement was expected to come soon, perhaps over the weekend, following an advisory committee's recommendation on Thursday.

  • Moving that timeline up by a day or two is unlikely to make a difference in how quickly people can actually receive the vaccine.

What's next: The administration has said that roughly 3 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine can be shipped immediately, once the FDA issues its authorization.

  • Those doses will primarily go to health care workers. And because the Pfizer vaccine must be stored at sub-Arctic temperatures, it likely will be concentrated among research institutions that are equipped for ultra-cold storage.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with Trump's tweet and a response from Hahn.

Oriana Gonzalez
7 hours ago - Health

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine delayed until late 2021

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi announced on Friday that their coronavirus vaccine program would be delayed until late 2021 in order to improve immune response in older adults.

Why it matters: It's a blow to hopes that the U.S. will have an array of vaccines available for distribution by early 2021. The Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed paid the companies $2.1 billion over the summer to cover some manufacturing costs and purchase an initial batch of 100 million doses.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
9 hours ago - Health

Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After the first round of coronavirus vaccines is administered, state and local officials largely will not be able to ensure that the rest of the process puts high-risk people first.

Between the lines: Experts have spent months debating the ins and outs of a complex prioritization system for these vaccines, all in the hopes of saving as many lives as possible. But the actual process will likely rely heavily on the honor system.

Oriana Gonzalez
5 hours ago - World

AstraZeneca to use Russia’s Sputnik V in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Photo: Donat Sorokin\TASS via Getty Images

AstraZeneca will begin trials to test whether its experimental coronavirus vaccine can be successfully combined with Russia’s Sputnik V shot, the company announced on Friday.

Why it matters: Both AstraZeneca's and Russia's vaccines have raised questions among experts around their separate trials. Russia has not completed advanced studies on the vaccine to ensure whether it is safe and adheres to scientific protocols. AstraZeneca's vaccine is reported to be about 62% effective, but some patients accidentally received a modified dosing regimen during trials.

