First lady Jill Biden announced Friday that a cat named Willow has joined the White House.

The big picture: When President Biden got elected, the first lady said they planned to bring a cat to the White House along with the family dogs, however, the cat's arrival was delayed.

The Biden also added a puppy, Commander, last year. Champ, the family dog since 2008 passed away in June of 2021 and Major, the Biden's rescue, was rehomed with friends of the Biden's after several behavioral incidents.

State of play: Biden named the cat — a two-year old, short-haired tabby — Willow after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, AP notes.

The cat made an impression on Biden during the campaign trail, when it jumped on stage and interrupted her remarks.

"Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden," said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's press secretary, per AP.

Flashback: The last time a cat lived in the White House was during President George W. Bush's administration.