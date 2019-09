What they're saying: White House counsel Pat Cipollone said in a letter to House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler that Lewandowski would be free to discuss his work on the Trump campaign and matters that have already been made public by Mueller, but not any other additional communications he may have had with Trump, per the Times.

Cipollone's letter on former Staff Secretary Rob Porter and former Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn said that as former senior White House aides, they were "absolutely immune" from congressional testimony, he said in another letter.

Porter's lawyer to Nadler said in a letter obtained by the Washington Post confirming that he would not testify, "The committee’s dispute is with the White House, not with Mr. Porter."

Between the lines: It's a blow to the judiciary committee's investigations that Porter is not testifying as he was a key witness for the obstruction portion of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

