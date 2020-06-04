15 mins ago - Economy & Business

6 million white-collar jobs could be at risk in second wave of coronavirus layoffs

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Close to 6 million jobs are at risk of being lost in coming months as a second wave of coronavirus-induced layoffs is headed for the U.S., according to a new report from Bloomberg Economics.

What's happening: The job cuts are expected to include higher-paid supervisors in sectors where frontline workers have been hit first, such as restaurants and hotels. It also includes the knock-on effects to connected industries such as professional services, finance and real estate.

  • "It will get worse before it gets better — white-collar workers will now bear the brunt," said Yelena Shulyatyeva, senior U.S. economist at Bloomberg Economics.
  • "Even if states and businesses reopen, we’re likely to see this second wave of losses," since the labor market tends to lag economic activity, she said.

Don't sleep: The expectation for white-collar job losses tracks with surveys of top executives from accounting firm PwC that I wrote about in May, which found 31% of CFOs thought layoffs would occur in the next month, double the percentage who expected to lay off employees at the end of March.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Germany announced Wednesday a second economic stimulus package worth 130 billion euros ($146 billion), taking the total economic injection to $1.5 trillion since the coronavirus pandemic began, per the Wall Street Journal.

By the numbers: More than 6.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.8 million have recovered from the virus. Over 386,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Florida reported on Wednesday its largest number of new novel coronavirus cases in a single day since April 17. 1,317 people tested positive to take the state total to 58,764, per the state's health department. Despite the rise, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said bars and clubs could reopen on Friday.

By the numbers: More than 107,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus and over 1.8 million people have tested positive, per data from Johns Hopkins. More than 479,000 Americans have recovered and over 18 million tests have been conducted.

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

The risk asset rally continues as stock market rebounds

Risk assets have jumped over the past week and continued their rally on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a fourth straight day and posting its highest close since March 4, while the Nasdaq ended the day just 1.4% below its all-time high.

What it means: If it hadn't been evident before, Wednesday's market action made clear that the bulls are back in charge.

