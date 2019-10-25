A statement penned by the Department of Justice inspector general condemning the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel for its failure to turn over the Ukraine whistleblower complaint to Congress, has received the support of dozens of watchdogs from across the federal government.

Why it matters: The concern surrounds the OLC opinion from Sept. 24 in response to the whistleblower's complaint to the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, which the Trump administration attempted to keep hidden. "The OLC opinion, if not withdrawn or modified, could seriously undermine the critical role whistleblowers play in coming forward to report waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct across the federal government," the independent IGs concluded.