Report: Whistleblower complaint involves Trump's push to investigate Biden

Trump’s reported request for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden is part of a secret whistleblower complaint over an alleged "promise" made between the president and an unnamed foreign leader, the New York Times reports.
The big picture: Many details about the whistleblower report, "submitted by a member of the intelligence community," per the Times, are still unknown. The Trump administration "has not shared the complaint with Congress, as is generally required by law," the Times reports.
Background: Biden called for Trump to release a transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, amid reports that Ukraine is at the center of a whistleblower's complaint over Trump's contacts with a foreign leader.
- Last month, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani held an in-person meeting in Madrid with one of Zelensky's top representatives to encourage Ukraine to investigate potential conflicts of interest involving the Biden family, the NYT reports.
