An overview of the sports streaming landscape

It's been so long since we've had regularly scheduled sports, perhaps you've forgotten the best way to actually watch them.

The state of play: YouTube TV, fuboTV and ESPN+ all have all recently raised their prices, even though their packages rely on live sports rights, and the coronavirus pandemic has shut down most sports.

YouTube TV

Base price: $64.99/month

$64.99/month Included: Big Ten, ACC and SEC Networks; CBS, NBCSN and FS1/FS2; Golf and Tennis Channels; MLB Network and NBA TV; full ESPN suite; MotorTrend

Big Ten, ACC and SEC Networks; CBS, NBCSN and FS1/FS2; Golf and Tennis Channels; MLB Network and NBA TV; full ESPN suite; MotorTrend Missing: Pac-12 and Longhorn Networks; NFL Network and RedZone; NHL Network; beIN Sports; various RSNs

Pac-12 and Longhorn Networks; NFL Network and RedZone; NHL Network; beIN Sports; various RSNs Add-ons: NBA League Pass ($40/month); Fox Soccer Plus ($15/month)

Sling TV

Base price: $45/month (for the best package, which combines their "Blue" and "Orange" services)

$45/month (for the best package, which combines their "Blue" and "Orange" services) Included: NBCSN and FS1; ESPN and ESPN2; MotorTrend

NBCSN and FS1; ESPN and ESPN2; MotorTrend Missing: NFL Network and RedZone; Big Ten Network; Fox Soccer Plus; local ABC and CBS affiliates, plus most Fox RSNs

NFL Network and RedZone; Big Ten Network; Fox Soccer Plus; local ABC and CBS affiliates, plus most Fox RSNs Add-ons: "Sports Extra" ($15/month with the Blue/Orange combined package) includes FS2; NBA TV, MLB and NHL Networks; beIN Sports; NBC Golf; Pac-12, SEC, ACC and Longhorn Networks; Tennis Channel; ESPNews and ESPNU.

Hulu Live

Base price: $54.99/month

$54.99/month Included: ACC, Big Ten and SEC Networks; CBS Sports and FS1/FS2; NBCSN and NBC Golf; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPN College Extra; various Fox and NBC RSNs

ACC, Big Ten and SEC Networks; CBS Sports and FS1/FS2; NBCSN and NBC Golf; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPN College Extra; various Fox and NBC RSNs Missing: Pac-12 and Longhorn Networks; Fox Soccer Plus and beIN Sports; MLB and NHL Networks; NBA TV; NFL Network and NFL RedZone

Pac-12 and Longhorn Networks; Fox Soccer Plus and beIN Sports; MLB and NHL Networks; NBA TV; NFL Network and NFL RedZone Add-ons: N/A

fuboTV

Base price: $65/month

$65/month Included: Pac-12 and Big Ten Networks; FS1/FS2; NBCSN and NBC Golf; CBSSN; NFL Network; beIN Sports; MotorTrend; SNY and MSG; ACC and SEC Networks, plus ESPN all coming this summer

Pac-12 and Big Ten Networks; FS1/FS2; NBCSN and NBC Golf; CBSSN; NFL Network; beIN Sports; MotorTrend; SNY and MSG; ACC and SEC Networks, plus ESPN all coming this summer Missing: Longhorn Network; Fox RSNs

Longhorn Network; Fox RSNs Add-ons: "Sports Plus" ($10.99/month) includes NFL RedZone, NHL and MLB Networks and NBA TV

AT&T TV NOW

Base price: $55/month

$55/month Included: ESPN and ESPN2; NBCSN and Fox Sports 1

ESPN and ESPN2; NBCSN and Fox Sports 1 Missing: NFL Network and RedZone; Pac-12 Network; beIN Sports

NFL Network and RedZone; Pac-12 Network; beIN Sports Add-ons: "Max Package" ($80/month) also includes Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Longhorn Networks; CBSSN and FS2; ESPNews and ESPNU; NBC Golf; Tennis Channel; YES and MSG. More expensive packages include MLB and NHL Networks, plus NBA TV.

Other: