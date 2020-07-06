2 hours ago - Sports

An overview of the sports streaming landscape

It's been so long since we've had regularly scheduled sports, perhaps you've forgotten the best way to actually watch them.

The state of play: YouTube TV, fuboTV and ESPN+ all have all recently raised their prices, even though their packages rely on live sports rights, and the coronavirus pandemic has shut down most sports.

YouTube TV
  • Base price: $64.99/month
  • Included: Big Ten, ACC and SEC Networks; CBS, NBCSN and FS1/FS2; Golf and Tennis Channels; MLB Network and NBA TV; full ESPN suite; MotorTrend
  • Missing: Pac-12 and Longhorn Networks; NFL Network and RedZone; NHL Network; beIN Sports; various RSNs
  • Add-ons: NBA League Pass ($40/month); Fox Soccer Plus ($15/month)
Sling TV
  • Base price: $45/month (for the best package, which combines their "Blue" and "Orange" services)
  • Included: NBCSN and FS1; ESPN and ESPN2; MotorTrend
  • Missing: NFL Network and RedZone; Big Ten Network; Fox Soccer Plus; local ABC and CBS affiliates, plus most Fox RSNs
  • Add-ons: "Sports Extra" ($15/month with the Blue/Orange combined package) includes FS2; NBA TV, MLB and NHL Networks; beIN Sports; NBC Golf; Pac-12, SEC, ACC and Longhorn Networks; Tennis Channel; ESPNews and ESPNU.
Hulu Live
  • Base price: $54.99/month
  • Included: ACC, Big Ten and SEC Networks; CBS Sports and FS1/FS2; NBCSN and NBC Golf; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews and ESPN College Extra; various Fox and NBC RSNs
  • Missing: Pac-12 and Longhorn Networks; Fox Soccer Plus and beIN Sports; MLB and NHL Networks; NBA TV; NFL Network and NFL RedZone
  • Add-ons: N/A
fuboTV
  • Base price: $65/month
  • Included: Pac-12 and Big Ten Networks; FS1/FS2; NBCSN and NBC Golf; CBSSN; NFL Network; beIN Sports; MotorTrend; SNY and MSG; ACC and SEC Networks, plus ESPN all coming this summer
  • Missing: Longhorn Network; Fox RSNs
  • Add-ons: "Sports Plus" ($10.99/month) includes NFL RedZone, NHL and MLB Networks and NBA TV
AT&T TV NOW
  • Base price: $55/month
  • Included: ESPN and ESPN2; NBCSN and Fox Sports 1
  • Missing: NFL Network and RedZone; Pac-12 Network; beIN Sports
  • Add-ons: "Max Package" ($80/month) also includes Big Ten, ACC, SEC and Longhorn Networks; CBSSN and FS2; ESPNews and ESPNU; NBC Golf; Tennis Channel; YES and MSG. More expensive packages include MLB and NHL Networks, plus NBA TV.

Other:

  • DAZN: $19.99/month; limited U.S. offerings outside of boxing and MMA.
  • ESPN+: $5.99/month (up from $4.99 starting in August) for the full suite of ESPN channels and "30 for 30" library.

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion deal

Uber has agreed to acquire food delivery company Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: This is the latest merger for the food delivery space as the sector undergoes an ongoing market consolidation.

Analysts expect soaring stock market despite slashed earnings forecasts

Despite cutting expectations for companies' earnings by the most in history and revenue by the most since 2009, Wall Street analysts are getting increasingly bullish on the overall direction of the U.S. stock market.

What's happening: Equity analysts are expecting earnings in the second quarter to fall by 43.8% — the most since 2008's fourth quarter 69.1% decline.

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

