55 mins ago - Sports

Where high school football is being played around the U.S.

Data: MaxPreps; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

High school football has already kicked off in thousands of towns across America, and more will join them soon. Elsewhere, entire regions of the country have postponed the season.

The state of play: Seven states have begun playing games, and 10 more are set to do so by the end of the week.

  • Another 17 states are scheduled to kick off in September or October, while 16 states — plus Washington, D.C. — have moved the season to the spring.

How it works: Though states have the autonomy to make these decisions for themselves, they do so with guidance from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), which "is in touch on a daily basis with state associations," executive director Dr. Karissa Niehoff tells Axios.

"The NFHS is by design different from the NCAA. We do as much as we can at a national level to provide leadership, guidance and resources, but we don't make decisions on a state by state basis that they're required to follow."Every state association has its own sports medicine advisory committee, as well as departments of education and health agencies that help inform school superintendents. ... From a national level down to a school-based level, there are a ton of people involved in the process."
— Dr. Karissa Niehoff

Orion Rummler
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

3 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

Three states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Hawaii and North Dakota both surpassed records set the previous week.

Why it matters: Dramatic single-day increases have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down and hotspots improve.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus pandemic could trigger a digital currency race

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

China is moving ahead "rapidly" with its version of a central bank-issued digital currency and the Fed looks to be prioritizing development and moving forward with urgency to produce one in the U.S. as well.

Why it matters: Digital currencies would provide a number of new policy tools to help stimulate the economy, including allowing Congress to send money more quickly and efficiently to Americans or facilitating direct transmissions from the Fed to consumers.

Dan PrimackCourtenay Brown
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Where Trump stands on economic promises

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President Trump made lots of specific economic promises to voters during his 2016 campaign, but only fulfilled some of them before the pandemic plunged America into recession.

Why it matters: Trump's economic record and promises for future prosperity will be front and center during this week's Republican National Convention.

