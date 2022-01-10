Brian Acton, co-founder of Meta-owned WhatsApp, has been named interim CEO of encrypted messaging app Signal, with longtime CEO Moxie Marlinspike stepping aside.

Driving the news: Marlinspike, who's been at Signal for almost a decade, said in a blog post he feels comfortable replacing himself as CEO now, based on Signal's growing team and success.

Acton, who is currently on the Signal Foundation Board, volunteered to be CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement, according to Marlinspike's post.

Why it matters: Signal has come far from its early days and is now a go-to app for journalists, activists and anyone looking to have secure, private communications.

Acton left Meta in 2017 after disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over how to monetize WhatsApp.

What they're saying: "People increasingly find value and peace of mind in Signal (technology built for them instead of for their data), and are increasingly willing to sustain it," Marlinspike wrote.