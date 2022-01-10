Sign up for our daily briefing

WhatsApp co-founder named interim CEO of Signal

Ashley Gold

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Brian Acton, co-founder of Meta-owned WhatsApp, has been named interim CEO of encrypted messaging app Signal, with longtime CEO Moxie Marlinspike stepping aside.

Driving the news: Marlinspike, who's been at Signal for almost a decade, said in a blog post he feels comfortable replacing himself as CEO now, based on Signal's growing team and success.

  • Acton, who is currently on the Signal Foundation Board, volunteered to be CEO while the company searches for a permanent replacement, according to Marlinspike's post.

Why it matters: Signal has come far from its early days and is now a go-to app for journalists, activists and anyone looking to have secure, private communications.

  • Acton left Meta in 2017 after disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over how to monetize WhatsApp.

What they're saying: "People increasingly find value and peace of mind in Signal (technology built for them instead of for their data), and are increasingly willing to sustain it," Marlinspike wrote.

  • "Every day, I’m struck by how boundless Signal’s potential looks, and I want to bring in someone with fresh energy and commitment to make the most of that."

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill
Jan 7, 2022 - Technology

Overcoming 5G's tree problem

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

It's been long known that trees can slow down some 5G signals. A recent federal study aims to figure out just how much, in order to create more accurate signal strength prediction models.

Why it matters: 5G has the potential to supercharge wireless networks, but its rollout has revealed a range of complex challenges.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Neil Irwin
35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Top Federal Reserve official resigns after trades revealed

Outgoing Fed vice-chair Richard Clarida at his 2018 confirmation hearing. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Richard Clarida, the second highest official at the Federal Reserve, will resign early after new details of his trading activity early in the pandemic were revealed.

  • His term as vice-chair was to end January 31; he will instead step down January 14.

Why it matters: Questionable trading activity by a handful of top officials undermined the central bank's reputation for ethical behavior.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy plans to oust Schiff, Swalwell and Omar from panels

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy . Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday he plans to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their respective committees if Republicans retake the House majority.

Why it matters: McCarthy's comments offer a preview of the scorched-earth tactics Republicans may adopt if they win back control of Congress in 2022.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow