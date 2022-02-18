What we're driving: 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT. Photo courtesy of Ford Motor
It's rare that a vehicle can satisfy so many people with such diverse needs, but the 2022 Ford Maverick scores big on multiple levels.
- Finally, a pickup truck that people can afford — and that's not impossible to park.
- And it's a hybrid, which means it gets great gas mileage — up to 42 mpg in city driving.
- With a starting price under $20,000, it's also a surprising entry-level model for a brand that no longer sells small cars.
Why it matters: Today's trucks have gotten bigger and more expensive over the years, pricing many would-be buyers out of the market.
- The average transaction price of a mid-sized pickup is $39,669, according to Kelly Blue Book, while a loaded Ford F-150 or Chevrolet Silverado can easily top $80,000.
The Maverick, on the other hand, is within reach for many, provided you don't insist on a lot of fancy features.
- It comes in three trim levels: XL ($19,995), XLT ($22,360) and Lariat ($25,860).
- On the base model, you'll have to adjust the mirror and cloth seats manually, and there's no cruise control or blind-spot monitoring.
- Trade up and you get a nicer interior, with vinyl seats (no leather), a push-button start and modern safety features.
- Infotainment is optional on a small 8-inch screen, but at least Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard.
The Maverick's design is so clever, however, you probably won't miss those niceties.
- A series of notches in the truck bed enable do-it-yourself improvements like bike racks and dividers.
- Ford is even offering instructions for DIYers to 3D-print their own accessories.
- It can't match the towing or cargo-hauling capabilities of the F-150, but as the Detroit Free Press noted, the Maverick "looks and feels like a well-made tool."
The bottom line: There's no other vehicle on the market that offers the value of the Ford Maverick.