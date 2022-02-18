Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

What we're driving: 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid

Joann Muller

2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid XLT. Photo courtesy of Ford Motor

It's rare that a vehicle can satisfy so many people with such diverse needs, but the 2022 Ford Maverick scores big on multiple levels.

  • Finally, a pickup truck that people can afford — and that's not impossible to park.
  • And it's a hybrid, which means it gets great gas mileage — up to 42 mpg in city driving.
  • With a starting price under $20,000, it's also a surprising entry-level model for a brand that no longer sells small cars.

Why it matters: Today's trucks have gotten bigger and more expensive over the years, pricing many would-be buyers out of the market.

  • The average transaction price of a mid-sized pickup is $39,669, according to Kelly Blue Book, while a loaded Ford F-150 or Chevrolet Silverado can easily top $80,000.

The Maverick, on the other hand, is within reach for many, provided you don't insist on a lot of fancy features.

  • It comes in three trim levels: XL ($19,995), XLT ($22,360) and Lariat ($25,860).
  • On the base model, you'll have to adjust the mirror and cloth seats manually, and there's no cruise control or blind-spot monitoring.
  • Trade up and you get a nicer interior, with vinyl seats (no leather), a push-button start and modern safety features.
  • Infotainment is optional on a small 8-inch screen, but at least Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard.

The Maverick's design is so clever, however, you probably won't miss those niceties.

  • A series of notches in the truck bed enable do-it-yourself improvements like bike racks and dividers.
  • Ford is even offering instructions for DIYers to 3D-print their own accessories.
  • It can't match the towing or cargo-hauling capabilities of the F-150, but as the Detroit Free Press noted, the Maverick "looks and feels like a well-made tool."

The bottom line: There's no other vehicle on the market that offers the value of the Ford Maverick.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Dems hail Ron Klain amid turbulence for Biden agenda

Ron Klain speaks briefly with reporters at the U.S. Capitol yesterday after his lunch meeting with Senate Democrats. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Even in turbulent times for President Biden's agenda, White House chief of staff Ron Klain got applause and lavish praise from Senate Democrats yesterday at a luncheon meeting at the Capitol.

The big picture: The conversation, which included other top West Wing officials, ranged from salvaging Build Back Better to the State of the Union on March 1 to the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation fight.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 33 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Eileen Gu, the U.S.-born Team China skier, during her gold medal winning performance on her second run which scored 95.25 in the Women's Freeski Halfpipe Final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games on in Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

⛸️ Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva finishes 4th after falling

📃 Read: Court releases full decision in Russian figure skater's appeal

🥽 Giving the VR Olympics another chance

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 14 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Squad politics backfire

Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

The hard-left politics of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the so-called "Squad," once a dominant theme for vast numbers of elected Democrats, is backfiring big-time on the party in power, top Democrats tell us.

Why it matters: The push to defund the police, rename schools and tear down statues has created a significant obstacle to Democrats keeping control of the House, the Senate and the party’s overall image.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow