1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: The 2020 Ford Edge ST

Ford Edge ST. Photo: Ford

This week I'm driving the 2020 Ford Edge ST, a V6-powered, all-wheel-drive, performance version of the mid-size crossover utility, which boasts 335 horsepower and goes from 0-60 in under six seconds.

My thought bubble: I've never really understood the concept of a performance utility vehicle.

  • If I want an SUV, it's not to go fast; it's because I need to carry people, cargo or dogs.
  • And if I want a thrilling drive, I can think of dozens of performance cars I'd choose before the Ford Edge ST.

Yes, but: Whether you're drag racing or not, the Edge comes with a lot of useful technology like Ford's Co-Pilot360 assisted-driving system, which is standard on all trim levels.

  • It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot detection, lane-keeping system, rear backup camera and automatic high beam lighting.
  • More driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, lane-centering technology and parking assistance are folded into add-on tech packages available on upper-trim levels like the ST.
  • I liked the gentle nudge of Ford's lane-centering system rather than the shove some systems provide. And the 180° front camera was helpful when parking in a tight spot, too.

The bottom line: The Ford Edge ST starts at $43,265, about $5,200 more than the premium Edge Titanium, with Ford's 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter Ecoboost engine.

1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Nation's largest police union endorses Trump

Photo: Getty Images

The Fraternal Order of Police — the largest police union in the U.S. — on Friday endorsed President Trump for re-election.

Why it matters: Trump has made issues of "law and order" a central theme of his campaign amid the large anti-racism protests that have sprung up throughout the country. He's falsely accused rival Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police and recently issued a memo saying he'd cut federal funding for any "anarchist jurisdiction" that "disempowers or defunds police departments."

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 26,347,573 — Total deaths: 869,600 — Total recoveries: 17,560,810Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 6,151,391 — Total deaths: 186,834 — Total recoveries: 2,266,957 — Total tests: 80,381,085Map.
  3. Health: The pandemic is driving skyrocketing rates of depressionHow "COVID fatigue" clouds judgment.
  4. Business: U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August.
  5. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

DOJ updates merger remedies guidelines for first time in nearly a decade

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday updated its merger remedies guidelines for the first time in nearly a decade.

Why it matters: This is the new framework for how DOJ plans to solve for antitrust concerns, including for mega-mergers that reshape industries.

