What we're driving: The 2020 Ford Edge ST

This week I'm driving the 2020 Ford Edge ST, a V6-powered, all-wheel-drive, performance version of the mid-size crossover utility, which boasts 335 horsepower and goes from 0-60 in under six seconds.

My thought bubble: I've never really understood the concept of a performance utility vehicle.

If I want an SUV, it's not to go fast; it's because I need to carry people, cargo or dogs.

And if I want a thrilling drive, I can think of dozens of performance cars I'd choose before the Ford Edge ST.

Yes, but: Whether you're drag racing or not, the Edge comes with a lot of useful technology like Ford's Co-Pilot360 assisted-driving system, which is standard on all trim levels.

It includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot detection, lane-keeping system, rear backup camera and automatic high beam lighting.

More driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, lane-centering technology and parking assistance are folded into add-on tech packages available on upper-trim levels like the ST.

I liked the gentle nudge of Ford's lane-centering system rather than the shove some systems provide. And the 180° front camera was helpful when parking in a tight spot, too.

The bottom line: The Ford Edge ST starts at $43,265, about $5,200 more than the premium Edge Titanium, with Ford's 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter Ecoboost engine.