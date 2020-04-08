28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign comes to a close

Jacob Knutson

Bernie Sanders. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee months before the party's convention in Milwaukee.

The big picture: Sanders received an outpouring of support from former candidates and Democratic lawmakers following his exit.

What they're saying:

Joe Biden, in a statement: "Bernie has done something rare in politics. He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement. And make no mistake about it, I believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday. That’s a good thing for our nation and our future."

  • "And to [Sanders'] supporters I make the same commitment: I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country. I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You’re needed."
  • "Together we will defeat Donald Trump. And when we do that, we’ll not only do the hard work of rebuilding this nation — we’ll transform it."

Former candidates:

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Thank you @BernieSanders, for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign. Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party."
  • Andrew Yang: "Bernie Sanders is a ******* hero. Let’s come together and beat this guy."
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "@BernieSanders &Jane are good friends of ours. Bernie &I came into the Senate together &in the words of Paul Wellstone, he‘s always fought tirelessly to improve peoples' lives. His decision to end his campaign is a decision to unite our party &shows he is a true public servant."
  • Pete Buttigieg: "I’ve admired @BernieSanders’ courage for 20 years and loved getting to know him this last year on the trail. He and his supporters are a tremendous force, and I’m looking forward to teaming up to end the Trump presidency and open the door to a better American era."
  • Sen. Kamala Harris: "@BernieSanders is an extraordinary leader. From health care to climate change, his campaign drove the conversation around what's in the best interests of working families. We must continue that spirit and ethos as we work to unite the party to defeat Trump."
  • Tom Steyer, in an email to supporters: "Senator Sanders is a leader in our country and deserves tremendous credit for pushing our party to more fully embrace the progressive values of economic equality, healthcare for all, climate justice, and an America that works for working class families, not just the wealthy and big corporations."

President Trump: "Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!"

  • "Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about?"

Alexi McCammond

Biden: "Not the time" to call for Sanders to drop out

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the March Democratic debate. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden was asked by an attendee at a virtual fundraiser tonight whether he had any updates on Bernie Sanders' campaign and if he's going to drop out.

  • What they're saying: "Now’s not the time for me or anyone to call for him to drop out," Biden said. "I know firsthand what a personal decision that is."

Why it matters: If Biden becomes the nominee, he'll need Sanders to do everything he can to help him win — and that'll be a lot easier if he's hands-off about whether and how Sanders exits the race.

Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's debate: A new Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the Democratic debate at Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Viewers tuning in to tonight’s Democratic debate will meet a new Joe Biden — one who’s adopted two new progressive policies from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and who’s eager to pull their supporters away from the movement they’ve built into his own coalition.

Why it matters: This could very well be the last primary debate of the 2020 cycle, and Biden knows he has to start the work of winning over Sanders’ supporters before Sanders drops out.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Sanders assesses path forward after more big Biden wins

Joe Biden speaks in Philadelphia after more crucial wins against Bernie Sanders. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The big question for Bernie Sanders after Tuesday night's losses: Is there a path back to the Democratic nomination, or is Joe Biden's trajectory unstoppable?

The state of play: Notably, Sanders did not comment on the results. Pressure ramped up on him to concede and Biden carefully began to turn his remarks to the general election after extending his delegate lead in "Super Tuesday 2," with wins in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

