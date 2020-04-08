What they're saying: Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign comes to a close

Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee months before the party's convention in Milwaukee.

The big picture: Sanders received an outpouring of support from former candidates and Democratic lawmakers following his exit.

What they're saying:

Joe Biden, in a statement: "Bernie has done something rare in politics. He hasn’t just run a political campaign; he’s created a movement. And make no mistake about it, I believe it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday. That’s a good thing for our nation and our future."

"And to [Sanders'] supporters I make the same commitment: I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what it is we have to get done in this country. I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You’re needed."

"Together we will defeat Donald Trump. And when we do that, we’ll not only do the hard work of rebuilding this nation — we’ll transform it."

Former candidates:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Thank you @BernieSanders, for fighting so relentlessly for America’s working families during this campaign. Your fight for progressive ideas moved the conversation and charted a path for candidates and activists that will change the course of our country and party."

Andrew Yang: "Bernie Sanders is a ******* hero. Let's come together and beat this guy."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "@BernieSanders &Jane are good friends of ours. Bernie &I came into the Senate together &in the words of Paul Wellstone, he's always fought tirelessly to improve peoples' lives. His decision to end his campaign is a decision to unite our party &shows he is a true public servant."

Pete Buttigieg: "I've admired @BernieSanders' courage for 20 years and loved getting to know him this last year on the trail. He and his supporters are a tremendous force, and I'm looking forward to teaming up to end the Trump presidency and open the door to a better American era."

Sen. Kamala Harris: "@BernieSanders is an extraordinary leader. From health care to climate change, his campaign drove the conversation around what's in the best interests of working families. We must continue that spirit and ethos as we work to unite the party to defeat Trump."

Tom Steyer, in an email to supporters: "Senator Sanders is a leader in our country and deserves tremendous credit for pushing our party to more fully embrace the progressive values of economic equality, healthcare for all, climate justice, and an America that works for working class families, not just the wealthy and big corporations."

President Trump: "Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!"

"Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants more of them! What’s that all about?"

