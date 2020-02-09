58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What Obama told Bloomberg

Jonathan Swan

Obama shakes hands with Bloomberg on the sideline of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., Aug. 5, 2014. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After Bloomberg announced his presidential bid, he spoke over the phone with the last Democrat to win the presidency.

Behind the scenes: President Obama "congratulated me and we chit-chatted," Bloomberg told me. "He just basically said, you know, 'Good luck, and when they try to go after you don't fall for the bait, and don't feel bad if not everything goes right.'"

  • "It's not a sprint, it's a marathon and you've got to keep working at it," Bloomberg said Obama told him.
  • A source close to Obama said, "It was the same advice he's dispensed to all the other presidential candidates who have sought his advice."

Between the lines: Bloomberg said he did not ask Obama for an endorsement. "You know, he's got his vice president's running. And he hasn't endorsed him yet. ... Maybe he's just staying out of the whole thing, I don't know."

Rashaan Ayesh

Democratic candidates lean on Obama in TV ads

Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/ Getty Images

Former President Obama has refrained from endorsing any of the Democratic primary candidates, but that hasn't stopped a slew of the 2020 contenders from invoking the president's image in their campaign ads, Politico reports.

Why it matters: “It’s the perfect visual validation. Voters can recognize Barack Obama in a nano-second,” Eric Jaye, Democratic political consultant told Politico. “Obama might as well be on Mt. Rushmore for Democrats. It’s so powerful and instantaneous.”

Jonathan Swan

Trump-Bloomberg feuding reaches new levels

Mike Bloomberg addresses local leaders in Oakland, California, as part of his focus on states with large numbers of delegates, Jan. 17. Photo: Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group.

Maybe it was the eye-popping FEC data about Mike Bloomberg's Q4 spending. Or a rivalry over their Super Bowl ads. Or a change to Democrats' rules that may soon allow Bloomberg to participate in the primary debates.

In any case, President Trump raged overnight on Twitter, primarily going after the height of the 5-foot-8 billionaire who's running as a Democrat. And Bloomberg's campaign shot back, hitting Trump for his weight and hue.

Mike AllenMargaret Talev

Mike Bloomberg copies Trump to beat Trump

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

To beat President Trump, Mike Bloomberg wants to be candidate Trump.

The state of play: Axios visited Bloomberg's new campaign HQ in Times Square yesterday, and we were struck by how much his 1,000+-person team is learning from — while trying to surpass — the Trump campaigns of 2016 and 2020.

