1 hour ago - Health

What happens when Harvard closes

Dan Primack

Photo by Denis Tangney Jr. via Getty Images

As colleges cancel classes and boot students off campus because of the coronavirus, they're creating logistical and financial nightmares that could leave many students in a bind.

Driving the news: Harvard University on Tuesday asked its students to leave on-campus housing this weekend, and to treat their departures as if it were the end of the school year.

Where it stands: Just down the road from Harvard, MIT also asked students yesterday not to return to campus. Columbia, the University of Washington, Princeton, Rice University and Stanford, among others, have also canceled classes.

Between the lines: Harvard has nearly 7,000 undergraduate students, 98% of whom live in on-campus housing. Classes will be taught remotely, but that only resolves one part of the uncertainty students — and especially poor students — are facing.

What we know so far:

  • The school is directing students who can't afford to travel home to its financial aid office. Those who don't have a place to go are being directed to their residential deans.
  • Pell and SEOG grants will not be impacted, based on recently released emergency guidelines from the Department of Education.
  • Room and board charges for the rest of the semester will be refunded.
  • Dining halls will close after Sunday.
  • The academic year is considered ongoing, so this change should not affect student visas.

What we don't know:

  • What happens to students in work-study programs, or who work off-campus in order to pay for their tuition. The school asks students to "be patient."
  • Compensation for student support staff, such as dining hall workers. Harvard is pledging "emergency-related paid excused absences" for those who cannot work remotely, but no specifics yet on if that will last through May, let alone summer sessions.

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

More universities cancel on-campus classes as threat of coronavirus looms

Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Stanford University and the University of Washington are among the first colleges in the U.S. to suspend in-person classes as the novel coronavirus spreads in California, Washington state and beyond.

The big picture: Universities are mobilizing emergency planning teams to determine what shutdowns could look like, as more Americans test positive for the coronavirus, The New York Times reports. Some schools have told students to prepare for a shutdown if a faculty member or student becomes infected.

Go deeperArrowMar 7, 2020 - Health
Axios

U.S. schools prepare for coronavirus spread

Vice President Pence and HHS Secretary Alex Azar (left) tour virus operations center yesterday. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

Schools across the U.S. are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking "perfect attendance" awards as they brace for the possibility that the coronavirus spreads to their communities, AP's Collin Binkley reports.

Why it matters: If schools are forced to close for long stretches, it could have a heavy impact on students who rely on school meals and for parents who use their schools' child care programs.

Go deeperArrowFeb 28, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Schools face pressure to ramp up safety protocols

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Parents are pressuring their communities for better preparedness, resources and action plans to keep their children safe in schools.

Why it matters: Deadly school shootings in the U.S. have been on the rise, garnering national attention on what schools could be doing better to help students emotionally and physically.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy