1 hour ago - Economy & Business

WeWork sells assets of educational arm WeGrow to Rebekah Neumann

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

WeWork sold certain assets of its WeGrow school to Rebekah Neumann, who founded WeGrow while serving as WeWork's chief brand officer.

Why it matters: It's surprising that an amenable arrangement was reached between WeWork and the Neumanns, given the lingering animosity on both sides. Plus the fact that Rebekah's husband, former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, recently sued WeWork's controlling investor.

  • WeWork had a K-4 school? Yup, it sure did. I even visited once and was pretty impressed (as I should have been, given the $42k tuition). WeWork announced that WeGrow would shutter at the end of the current school year, which just ended. Also worth noting is that WeWork just sold Flatiron School, a coding academy, to Carrick Capital Partners.

Details: Neumann purchased the school's curriculum and some of its furniture, but not the WeGrow brand name. Word is that the sale price was well below $1 million.

The bottom line: "Neumann is planning to relaunch the school as Students of Life For Life, or SOLFL, pronounced 'soulful.' She is partnering with former WeGrow teacher Alexandra Duvall to further develop the initiative, which would include a combination of remote and physical learning, Gold says, with an aim to eventually expand the curriculum nationally, and then globally." — David Jeans, Forbes

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump regrets Kushner advice

Kushner and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walk on the south lawn of the White House June 23. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump has told people in recent days that he regrets following some of son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner's political advice — including supporting criminal justice reform — and will stick closer to his own instincts, three people with direct knowledge of the president's thinking tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: One person who spoke with the president interpreted his thinking this way: "No more of Jared's woke s***." Another said Trump has indicated that following Kushner's advice has harmed him politically.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 10,507,983 — Total deaths: 512,071 — Total recoveries — 5,383,474Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,636,856 — Total deaths: 127,427 — Total recoveries: 720,631 — Total tested: 32,206,245Map.
  3. Public health: The coronavirus lessons of California — Vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech on the right track, early data show.
  4. Business: The private sector added 2.4 million jobs in June — The future of the Paycheck Protection Program.
  5. Climate: Communities of color hit by coronavirus already face higher exposure to pollution.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The future of the Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Senate last night voted to extend the application period for Paycheck Protection Program loans through August 8, just hours before it was set to expire.

Why it matters: There's still over $130 billion in PPP funds available, which could help small businesses pay overhead and keep employees on payroll. It also could help independent contractors like Uber drivers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow