SoftBank executive muddles details of ousted WeWork CEO's exit package

Dan Primack

Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for WeWork

Marcelo Claure, a SoftBank executive who's currently doubling as WeWork's executive chairman, told CNBC on Tuesday that people misunderstand ousted CEO Adam Neumann's exit package: "To say that he has walked away with over a billion dollars is totally false."

Why it matters: Claure intentionally muddled the present and past tense. Neumann indeed will walk away with over $1 billion, he just hasn't done so yet because SoftBank's tender offer for WeWork shares hasn't closed. Neumann, currently living in Israel, is able to tender up to $970 million worth of shares. That's on top of the nearly $200 million he already received to give up his voting rights, and a $500 million credit line to repay existing loans.

Jacob Knutson

WeWork names real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as new CEO

Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

WeWork has named real-estate-industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The hire is the company's first significant step since its co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down from the position last September.

Feb 3, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

WeWork sells minority stake in The Wing

Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

WeWork said that it has sold its minority stake in women co-working space operator The Wing to a group of new and existing investors, including Google Ventures. No terms were disclosed.

Why it matters: This is a reminder that WeWork isn't just a cautionary tale to be shoehorned into every scattered critique of the venture capital and startup ecosystem. It's still a commercial real estate giant that's trying to right the ship by refocusing on its core, slower-growth business.

Jan 22, 2020
Dan Primack

Activist investor Elliott Management knocks on SoftBank's gates

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: David A. Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Activist investor Elliott Management has acquired around a $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank Group, saying the market "significantly undervalues" the Japanese group's assets.

The state of play: So far the relationship appears to be friendly, but Elliott isn't shy about getting into the mud if that's where it feels the most profit lies.

Feb 7, 2020 - Economy & Business