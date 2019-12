The story of WeWork and its co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann will be brought to the big screen by Blumhouse Productions and Universal Studios, per the Hollywood Reporter.

What we know: Charles Randolph, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind "The Big Short" and the upcoming Fox News film "Bombshell," is set to write the film, which will will adapt the reporting and upcoming book from Fast Company's Katrina Brooker on the company.

