WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees

WeWork is laying off 2,400 employees as a cost-cutting measure, CNBC reports.
"The process began weeks ago in regions around the world and continued this week in the U.S. This workforce reduction affects approximately 2,400 employees globally, who will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition. These are incredibly talented professionals and we are grateful for the important roles they have played in building WeWork over the last decade."— A spokesperson told CNBC