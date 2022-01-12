West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and said he is feeling "extremely unwell," according to a statement.

Driving the news: Justice, 70, woke up Tuesday morning with congestion and a cough, he said, adding that by late afternoon his "blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated," in addition to having a high fever.

"While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family," Justice said.

"That being said, I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the legislature," he added.

The governor's State of the State address, scheduled for Wednesday, will be delivered by written message to the legislature to satisfy constitutional requirements. Justice will deliver an address at a later date, per the statement.

Justice's initial rapid test came back negative, while his PCR test detected that he was positive.

Justice will receive a course of monoclonal antibody treatment, the statement said.

What he's saying: "For this to happen just one night before the State of the State — knowing I won’t be able to be there — saddens me," Justice said.