West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive COVID test

Erin Doherty

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and said he is feeling "extremely unwell," according to a statement.

Driving the news: Justice, 70, woke up Tuesday morning with congestion and a cough, he said, adding that by late afternoon his "blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated," in addition to having a high fever.

  • "While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family," Justice said.
  • "That being said, I feel extremely unwell at this point, and I have no choice but to postpone my State of the State address to the legislature," he added.
  • The governor's State of the State address, scheduled for Wednesday, will be delivered by written message to the legislature to satisfy constitutional requirements. Justice will deliver an address at a later date, per the statement.
  • Justice's initial rapid test came back negative, while his PCR test detected that he was positive.
  • Justice will receive a course of monoclonal antibody treatment, the statement said.

What he's saying: "For this to happen just one night before the State of the State — knowing I won’t be able to be there — saddens me," Justice said.

  • "There are so many great things happening in West Virginia right now. Tomorrow, even though I won’t be there, we are going to showcase what we’ve accomplished with economic development in West Virginia."
  • "I ask everyone to continue praying for the 5,452 great West Virginians that we’ve lost. We need to keep pulling the rope together. We’re going to get through this and put an end to this terrible pandemic once and for all."

Will Chase
22 hours ago - Health

Why we need to wear better masks

Data: Gholamhossein Bagheri and Eberhard Bodenschatz/Max Planck Institute; Chart: Will Chase and Annelise Capossela/Axios; Note: study examined FFP2 masks, which we denote as N95 here, given their similar performance.

With the Omicron variant causing infections to surge to record levels, masking is more important than ever — and increasing evidence indicates the quality of mask makes a significant difference.

The big picture: Fitted particle-filtering masks like N95s are up to 75 times more effective at preventing infection with COVID-19 than surgical masks, according to a study published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Margaret Talev
Jan 11, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: America retrenches on COVID

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Social distancing and self-quarantining have spiked in recent weeks as Omicron puts the nation in a crouch like last spring before vaccines became widely available, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: 36% of vaccinated survey respondents who have tested positive for the virus or think they've had it now say they were infected after being fully vaccinated. That compares with 22% in mid-December, and just 6% last summer.

Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Health

Biden ramps up school testing strategy as Omicron disrupts education

President Biden speaks to a crowd in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it's increasing the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month — as the Omicron variant drives a surge in cases and causes widespread disruption to education.

Why it matters: While it appears Omicron causes less severe illness than other variants, it's still placing a strain on health care systems and causing a drop in teacher and student attendance.

