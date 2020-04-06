West Coast steps up to help other states hit by coronavirus outbreaks

Washington, Oregon and California are all sending ventilators to New York and other states experiencing a more immediate need for the potentially life saving machines amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: New York is facing severe shortages of medical equipment. It remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. with 122,911 cases reported and 4,161 deaths as of noon Monday, per Johns Hopkins University.

Details: The three states will send a total of more than 1,000 ventilators to states who need them.

California announced Monday it will send 500 of its state-owned ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory.

Oregon will send 140 ventilators to help New York, Gov. Kate Brown tweeted Saturday.

Washington announced Sunday it was returning more than 400 ventilators it received from the national stockpile.

What they're saying: "The state of Oregon is sending 140 ventilators to NY. We are so grateful to @OregonGovBrown and the people of Oregon. On behalf of the people of NY, I thank you and rest assured that NY will repay the favor when Oregon needs it," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted.