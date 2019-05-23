Wells Fargo, TD Bank share Trump's financial records with Congress

Wells Fargo and TD Bank have handed over thousands of pages of President Trump's financial records to the House Financial Services Committee following a court ruling permitting them to do so on Wednesday, reports NBC News.

Why it matters: The banks are sharing Trump's financial information following a drawn out and ongoing battle between Congress and the administration. The ruling comes at a time when more Democrats are calling for impeachment investigations into the president. A judge ruled earlier on Wednesday that the public's interest in "maximizing the effectiveness of the investigatory powers of Congress" is more important than any damage that could result for Trump or his businesses.

Go deeper: Judge rejects Trump effort to block Deutsche Bank subpoena