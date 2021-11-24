Sign up for our daily briefing

Weekly jobless claims fall to lowest level since 1969

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Approximately 199,000 Americans filed initial claims for unemployment insurance‌ last‌ week, a 71,000 decrease from the week before.

Why it matters: The Labor Department said Wednesday it was the lowest level of initial claims since Nov. 15, 1969, when claims reached 197,000.

  • This same time last year, unemployment claims were around 700,000, per the Labor Department.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: Employers are so desperate for employees that layoffs are all but nonexistent. While America still has very little in the way of long-term job security, it currently offers unprecedented levels of short-term job security.

What they're saying: "Last year, there were 21 million unemployment insurance claims before the Thanksgiving holiday. Today, there were 2.4 million. This is a historic jobs recovery: 5.6 million jobs created since I took office and an unemployment rate of 4.6% — two full years earlier than experts predicted was possible," President Biden said in a statement.

  • "Today’s data reinforce the historic economic progress we are making and the importance of building on that progress in the weeks ahead."

Between the lines: Biden added that there's "more work to do before our economy is back to normal, including addressing prices increases that hurt Americans’ pocketbooks and undermine gains in wages and disposable income."

  • The president on Tuesday directed the Energy Department to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower fuel prices.

Tasha Tsiaperas
Nov 23, 2021 - Axios Dallas

Job numbers are up and unemployment is down in Texas

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area’s unemployment rate in October dropped slightly from September, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Why it matters: Unemployment in North Texas remains below the national and statewide averages.

Jacob Knutson
Nov 23, 2021 - Energy & Environment

U.S. to release 50 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve

Biden speaking from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden directed the Department of Energy on Tuesday to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower fuel prices.

Why it matters: It's the Biden administration's most direct effort yet to tamp down on high gasoline prices that have become a political headache for the White House amid wider inflation.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Saudis tried to stop UAE-Israel-Jordan solar energy deal

The crown princes of the UAE (left) and Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi handout via Getty

The Saudi government pressured the United Arab Emirates to back off a major solar energy deal with Israel and Jordan, two senior Israeli officials with direct knowledge and another source briefed on the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The agreement signed on Monday and helped across the finish line by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is the biggest renewable energy project in the region. It will see the UAE build a massive solar farm in Jordan to supply electricity to Israel, and Israel in turn will build a desalination plant to provide water to Jordan.

