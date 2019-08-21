Web browsers unite against reported Kazakhstani surveillance

Why it matters: The national certificate would give the Kazakhstani government the ability to snoop or even change internet communications.

Google, Mozilla and Apple, makers of the Chrome, Mozilla and Safari web browsers, have agreed not to accept that national certificate, making it difficult for the national certificate scheme to work. Google and Apple's operating systems dominate the cell phone market, making their browsers the default web browsers of the mobile internet.

Between the lines: The three tech firms can pull this move off based on Kazakhstan's small market power and the relative lack of other options for web browsing and mobile operating systems.