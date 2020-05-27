17 mins ago - Science

SpaceX, NASA postpone crewed launch due to weather

The Falcon 9 rocket at sunrise in Florida on May 27. Photo: NASA/Joel Kowsky

SpaceX and NASA have postponed the company's first crewed flight from Cape Canaveral because of bad weather. The next launch opportunity could be as soon as Saturday.

Why it matters: If successful, the launch will be the first time a private company has sent people to orbit and the first crewed launch from the U.S. since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

The call to scrub the launch came down to the wire, at about 17 minutes to launch, with astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken already loaded into the capsule and fueling of the rocket underway.

Details: Weather was always going to be a limiting factor for this launch.

  • The Crew Dragon comes equipped with an abort system that will propel the capsule away from a failing rocket, allowing it to splash down in the ocean and keeping the astronauts safe.
  • NASA and SpaceX therefore have to keep an eye on the weather and sea states down range as well as the weather around the launch site.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon. Photo: SpaceX

When SpaceX stages its first crewed launch on Wednesday, millions of people will likely tune in to watch it live on TV or directly through NASA and SpaceX via livestream.

Why it matters: If all goes according to plan, the SpaceX launch will mark the first time a private company has launched people to orbit, and the first crewed rocket launch from U.S. soil since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Live updates: Crewed SpaceX launch postponed due to weather

The Falcon 9 rocket with a Crew Dragon atop. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX's attempt to launch NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken has been postponed due to weather. They could attempt to launch again as soon as Saturday.

Why it matters: If all goes well, the launch — now expected to happen at 3:22 p.m. ET on Saturday — will mark the first time a private company has successfully launched people to orbit and the first crewed, orbital rocket launch from the U.S. in 9 years.

The other commercial crew partner

Boeing's Starliner. Photo: NASA

As SpaceX and NASA gear up for the company's historic crewed launch on Wednesday, Boeing — the space agency's other launch partner — is still waiting in the wings for its crewed debut.

Why it matters: While SpaceX is getting all the glory right now as the first company to make it to the pad to launch astronauts, Boeing has also been working toward the same goal since 2014.

