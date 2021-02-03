Sign up for our daily briefing

Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Several big cities have had to retool their vaccine distribution after wealthier, white residents poured into systems that were supposed to prioritize the lower-income communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic, The New York Times reports.

The big picture: People who have can take away from work, have the time to navigate reservation systems and busy phone lines, and who have reliable transportation have all had a leg up — even though those largely aren't the communities where the coronavirus is doing the most damage.

By the numbers: In Washington D.C., 40% of the nearly 7,000 appointments made available to people 65 and older were taken by residents of the wealthiest and whitest ward, where only 5% of the city's COVID deaths were located.

  • Partial vaccination data from other cities like Philadelphia and Miami, Fla., point to similar disparities, per the NYT.

What's next: Washington D.C. has changed its policy in prioritizing zip codes with the highest infection rates — which have tended to be Black and brown neighborhoods — and other cities are trying to do the same.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez
17 hours ago - Health

Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies

Coordinator of COVID-19 response and counselor to President Biden Jeff Zients. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

More than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to about 6,500 pharmacies across the U.S. beginning Feb. 11, the White House said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Local, national and supermarket pharmacies have an existing customer base, user portals and other established resources when it comes to mass flu and shingles immunization protocols. The federal government hopes this will expand access and speed up the vaccination process.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Feb 2, 2021 - Health

Vaccine chaos may undermine second doses

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some of the same problems that have plagued the coronavirus vaccine rollout could also make it harder for people to get the second dose of the vaccines.

Why it matters: The two vaccines authorized so far both require two shots to reach the full potential of their protection, and those second shots need to happen within a specific window of time —putting extra pressure on a system that’s already struggling to work out its kinks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: New strains, not school spread, drive virus fearsA longer, deadlier pandemic.
  2. Vaccine: Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture — Vaccine chaos may undermine second doses.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds — Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown.
  6. Sports: Australian Open set to bring a slice of normalcy to the sports world.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow