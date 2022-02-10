Sign up for our daily briefing

We tried it: a pizza vending machine

Joann Muller

Joann Muller gets a pepperoni pizza to go from PizzaForno's automated vending machine. Photos: Bill Rapai for Axios

These days pizza can arrive by car, delivery bot and even drone. Now you can also get a piping hot pie from a vending machine.

What's happening: PizzaForno, a Toronto-based company, is rolling out its automated pizza vending machines across North America, including in Michigan and other U.S. locations. For $10 to $13, they can serve up a hot, 12-inch pizza in under three minutes.

How it works: The pizza is fresh, not frozen, and made by humans but served by a robot.

  • Assembled at a regional commissary "with hand-stretched crusts" and "locally sourced ingredients," the uncooked pizzas are loaded into the refrigerated section of PizzaForno’s 65-square-foot automated oven.
  • The customer chooses a pizza from the menu, then behind the scenes a robotic arm transfers the selected pizza to the oven.
  • Once baked, it's placed in a box, which emerges from a slot in the storefront like money from an ATM.
  • Each vending machine holds 70 pizzas, which have a three-day shelf life. Workers restock the machine with fresh pizzas three times a week.

I selected a $12 pepperoni pizza the other night from a PizzaForno machine in Ann Arbor, near the University of Michigan campus.

  • It worked exactly as described, and the pizza looked and smelled delicious.
  • The dough was limp, though, and the flavors were lacking. Good in a pinch, maybe.
  • But why didn't the robot slice the pizza? It turns out there's a slot in the wall to grab a single-serve, biodegradable knife, but I didn't notice it. Not exactly customer-friendly.
  • You can also get an uncooked pizza to take home for $1 off.

This isn't an entirely new idea. As Erica Pandey noted when she enjoyed server-less dumplings in New York recently, such efforts are reminiscent of the automats of the past, where food appeared in coin-operated kiosks.

The bottom line: Post-pandemic labor shortages could lead to more automated food service in the future.

Matt PhillipsNeil Irwin
Updated 24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

A lot of hopes are riding on inflation easing in 2022. That sure didn't happen in January, however.

  • The 0.6% rise in the Consumer Price Index last month undermines the idea, which the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have been betting on, that inflation will remain contained to a handful of industries and fade with time.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Russia begins massive military exercises in Belarus and Black Sea

Russia's S-400 missile defense system at the Brestky training ground in Belarus. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia and Belarus launched their largest joint military exercises ever on Thursday, a day after six Russian warships arrived in Crimea for naval drills that Ukraine says will paralyze commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

Why it matters: U.S. officials believe that Russia may use the exercises inside Belarus as cover to attack Ukraine from the north. Ukraine's foreign minister slammed the Black Sea maneuvers as "unprecedented" and a tactic of Russia's "hybrid war" designed to blockade Ukraine's southern ports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

Cover: Penguin Press

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow