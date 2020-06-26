35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Waymo and Volvo to develop electric robotaxi

Photo: Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Waymo is teaming up with Volvo Cars to develop a self-driving electric vehicle platform for ride-hailing services.

Why it matters: Volvo, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is the fourth major automaker to align with Waymo.

  • This partnership is different from the others, however, because instead of supplying cars to be outfitted with Waymo technology, the two companies will work together to design a new robotaxi platform.

The intrigue: Waymo will be Volvo's exclusive partner for Level 4 autonomy, but the deal won't affect Volvo's agreement to supply vehicles to Uber's Advanced Technology Group, which is also working on self-driving systems.

  • Of note: Volvo Cars, and its Chinese-Swedish sister brands, Polestar and Lynk & Co., are included in the Waymo partnership.

What they're saying:

  • "This key partnership with Volvo Car Group helps pave the path to the deployment of the Waymo Driver globally in years to come, and represents an important milestone in the highly competitive autonomous vehicle industry," said Adam Frost, Waymo's chief automotive officer.
  • "Our global partnership with Waymo opens up new and exciting business opportunities for Volvo Cars, Polestar, and Lynk & Co.," said Volvo's chief technology officer Henrik Green.

Waymo said it will continue working with Fiat Chrysler, Jaguar Land Rover and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

Fadel Allassan
29 mins ago - Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

16 of the NBA's 302 players — or 5.3% — tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing, the Players Association announced Friday.

Why it matters: It's the first in a series of regular tests for the players, with the league set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. Players who participate in voluntary workouts at their team's facilities will also be tested every other day beginning next week, per ESPN.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 40 mins ago - Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.

What's new: All alcohol consumption at bars will be suspended statewide, effective immediately, the secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced on Twitter.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 9,641,472 — Total deaths: 489,990 — Total recoveries — 4,865,058Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m ET: 2,424,054 — Total deaths: 124,424 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: America's workers still aren't protected from the coronavirus — Gilead says coronavirus drug should likely cost no more than $2,800.
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
