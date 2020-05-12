29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Waymo raises another $750 million for self-driving cars

Waymo's self-driving lineup. Photo: Waymo

Waymo said Tuesday that it has raised another roughly $750 million for its self-driving technology, expanding the size of its first external investment round to $3 billion.

Why it matters: With the coronavirus pandemic likely to speed consolidation among self-driving tech firms, investors are lining up behind companies they see as the most likely winners.

  • Until early March, when it announced a $2.25 billion financing round, Waymo had been funded entirely by Google and its corporate parent, Alphabet.
  • The latest investors include T. Rowe Price, Perry Creek Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and others.
  • They join Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Mubadala Investment Company, Magna International, Andreessen Horowitz and AutoNation, who participated in the March 2 round.

The bottom line: Waymo CEO John Krafcik tells Axios the pandemic has underscored how fully self-driving technology can provide safe and hygienic personal mobility and delivery services.

House Democrats unveil their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

Photo: Michael Brochstein /Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

House Democrats released Tuesday their "phase 4" $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal that would provide billions of additional aid to state and local governments, hospitals and other Democratic priorities.

The state of play: The 1,815-page HEROES Act, which the House is expected to consider on Friday, hasn't been negotiated with congressional Republicans and the Trump administration — and is expected to die in the Senate.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 4,222,968 — Total deaths: 288,368 — Total recoveries — 1,476,137Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,354,504 — Total deaths: 81,076 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Congress: Fauci testifies that there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. does not have adequate testing by the fall, warns of "really serious consequences" of states reopening too fast.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  5. Space: Coronavirus pandemic delays major astronomy projects.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Coronavirus clouds weather forecasting.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Coronavirus pandemic delays major astronomy projects

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing back major astronomy projects and threatening to unravel some of the gains made toward increasing diversity among researchers in the field.

Why it matters: Depending on how long the crisis lasts, it could affect our understanding of the cosmos for years to come by delaying scientific efforts that will help find new asteroids and gather data about distant stars and galaxies.

